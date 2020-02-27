<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.02.2020 08:01:00

Caverion and its Alliance Partners to Implement a New Hospital in Oulu, Finland - One of the Biggest Projects for Caverion

HELSINKI, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion and its alliance partners have signed a contract with Northern Ostrobothnia Hospital District to implement the so-called B-part for a new building of the university hospital in Oulu. Caverion will be responsible for the B-hospital's technical solutions, safety and communications technology and design management. The value of the contract for Caverion is over EUR 100 million.

The project is part of the Future Hospital OYS 2030 project, in which the new hospital gets facilities for accident and emergency, intensive care surgery and maternity wards. The new hospital comprises buildings A and B which form a single, ten-floor entity. A total of EUR 375 million is being invested to the new hospital by the hospital district.

The B building will be executed by Caverion Suomi Oy, Skanska Talonrakennus Oy and Siemens Osakeyhtiö with Tierna group, including A-lnsinöörit Oy, arkkitehtitoimisto Tähti-Set Oy, Lukkaroinen Arkkitehdit Oy, UKI Arkkitehdit Oy and Granlund Oy. The buildings will be completed in phases during 2022-2023.

"This contract strengthens Caverion's position in demanding hospital projects in Finland. Our good experience of cooperation with our alliance partners in the Kainuu hospital project in Finland gives us a solid basis to implement this large-scale project, which utilises state-of-the-art technology in many forms," says Ville Tamminen, Executive Vice President, Caverion Finland.

Sustainable and innovative solutions

The goal of the Future Hospital OYS 2030 project is to find sustainable and innovative solutions and to take into consideration the effects and costs throughout the life cycle. The premises are planned to be energy-efficient, comfortable and multifunctional.

The key benefits for patients are the improving quality of care and patient safety. Improving productivity of the hospital work, flexible use of resources, standardising spaces, utilising technology and efficient use of logistics have been highlighted in the design phase.

For Caverion, Nothern Ostrobothnia Hospital District belongs to public sector customer segment. Read more about our services to public sector.

For More information:
Kirsi Hemmilä
Communications Manager
Caverion Finland
Tel. +358-50-390-0941
kirsi.hemmila@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-and-its-alliance-partners-to-implement-a-new-hospital-in-oulu--finland---one-of-the-biggest,c3047491

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3047491/1201869.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/oys-2030-illustration,c2755960

OYS-2030-illustration

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Caverion Oyjmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Caverion Oyjmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

26.02.20
Could Coronavirus Impact Fed Policy?
26.02.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
26.02.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
26.02.20
Am Ölmarkt geht die Angst um, Gold als sicherer Hafen und Krisenwährung gefragt
26.02.20
Ausverkauf setzt sich fort
25.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Caverion Oyj 6.59 0.00% Caverion Oyj

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es im Jahresverlauf noch steuerfreie Dividenden
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Diese Branche dürfte immun gegen die Coronavirus-Sorgen sein
Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Corona-Krise: Dow letztlich schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Indizes in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Buffett-Gefährte Munger hält Tesla-Chef Elon Musk für "sonderbar"
Kramp-Karrenbauer gibt Merkel Jobgarantie
CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Virussorgen belasten: SMI vorbörslich unter Druck -- DAX vor tiefroter Eröffnung -- Verluste in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte im Donnerstagshandel massiv abgeben, während auch der deutsche Leitindex unter Druck geraten dürfte. Am Donnerstag geht es für die asiatischen Indizes gen Süden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;