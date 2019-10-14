Caverion Acquires Pelsu Pelastussuunnitelma Oy and Widens its Offering in Digital Property Management Services

HELSINKI, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Suomi Oy has acquired the entire share capital of the Finnish company, Pelsu Pelastussuunnitelma Oy on 11 October 2019. The sellers are the main owners Fast Monkeys Oy, Sontek Ventures Oy, Eetu Kirsi, Okko Kouvalainen and several private shareholders. Pelsu Pelastussuunnitelma is specialised in property security consulting services and easy-to-use digital web and mobile services. The company is a market leader in its field in Finland. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction price.

The transaction also includes the electronic software and platform for emergency plans, called pelastussuunnitelma.fi. This service currently manages emergency plans for over 30,000 properties in Finland. Emergency plans are legally required for large properties.

"Caverion's size, capabilities and recognition offer significant benefits for both Pelsu's business and its existing customers," says Okko Kouvalainen, a representative of the sellers.

"Caverion's vision is to be the first choice in digitalising environments. Pelsu Pelastussuunnitelma has strong competence in digitalising services – this is the direction where also the property security management is heading. As the different areas of property management are digitalising, we see plenty of opportunities for different kinds of services and complementing our comprehensive service offering. We are also very happy to get more security professionals to join our team," says Ville Tamminen, Executive Vice President, Caverion Finland.

The transaction is expected to be completed by 31 October 2019. Pelsu Pelastussuunnitelma Oy will be merged to Caverion Suomi Oy in early 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Kirsi Hemmilä

Communications Manager

Caverion Finland

Tel. +358-50-390-0941

kirsi.hemmila@caverion.com

Kaarle Parikka

Marketing Director

Plan Brothers Oy

Tel. +358-20-1277-856

kaarle.parikka@planbrothers.fi

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-acquires-pelsu-pelastussuunnitelma-oy-and-widens-its-offering-in-digital-property-managemen,c2931508

The following files are available for download: