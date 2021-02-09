SMI 10’792 0.1%  SPI 13’471 0.0%  Dow 31’296 -0.3%  DAX 14’021 -0.3%  Euro 1.0812 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’661 -0.1%  Gold 1’841 0.5%  Bitcoin 41’379 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8937 -0.6%  Öl 60.1 -0.9% 
09.02.2021 15:47:00

Cavalier Genève Cigars Memorializes LE2020 With Permanent Virtual Reality Cigar Lounge

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavalier Genève announced today the public opening of its LE2020 virtual reality cigar lounge, a VR space designed to celebrate and memorialize the brand's collectible Limited Edition 2020 blend. This first-of-its-kind virtual experience enables up to 15 visitors to meet as avatars in an immersive environment with live audio chat and a video from founder Sébastien Decoppet describing his time in Danli, Honduras designing the blend and supervising the production of the cigars. The virtual cigar lounge also includes a photo gallery, 3D renderings of the cigar and box, and art inspired by the blend.

Interior view of VR cigar lounge

"Because the LE2020 was sold out before even arriving to the US, we wanted to create an online feature to memorialize it on the website for collectors to reference," said Decoppet, founder and CEO, Cavalier Genève Premium Cigars.

In the virtual environment, first opened to a limited audience in December 2020, every detail pays homage to the LE2020, which just received a 92 Rating from Halfwheel. Although best appreciated through a VR headset like an Oculus, it was built on a browser-based platform accessible on any device, such as laptops, tablets, and mobile phones in order to be available to the majority of users.

"We're always innovating and thought that with 2020 having been all about meeting in virtual spaces, a permanent, immersive and interactive VR environment would be perfect, and it's unheard of in the cigar industry, so we were happy to be first," said Wesley McQuillen, Principal, ALTER Strategies, the marketing agency for Cavalier Genève.

The virtual reality environment, built using FrameVR.io, can be visited at cavaliervr.com by clicking "Connect" after the FrameVR platform loads. From there, laptop users can use the mouse to turn and the arrow keys to move, mobile users can move their phones to turn and drag the blue dot to move, and headset users can use their controllers.

Consumers can follow Cavalier Genève on Instagram at @cavalier_cigars and on Facebook at facebook.com/CavalierGeneve for more information.

About Cavalier Genève Premium Cigars

Cavalier Genève was founded by Sébastien Decoppet, originally from Geneva, Switzerland, after having lived in Danli, Honduras, in his early 20s. There he learned premium cigar processes with famous tobacconists like Adin Perez to mention only one. #SMOKEGOLDSTAYGOLD

Contacts
Wesley McQuillen
wes@alterstrategies.co

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cavalier-geneve-cigars-memorializes-le2020-with-permanent-virtual-reality-cigar-lounge-301223337.html

SOURCE Cavalier Genève Cigars

