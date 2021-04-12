CAVAC Takes the Lead in Worldwide Anti-rabies Vaccination

SEOUL, South Korea, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) and BSR Korea are encouraging and supporting decent and respectful domestic SMEs to enter the global procurement-as-a-service market, with the project Marketing Support for Companies Specialized in Bio-functional Material in Global Market. The following 13 business entities are working on this project: FILTERTECH, Happy Day, CAVAC, Duduelim, Samjin, Time System, Ace Biome, SD Foods, En-O-En, BioAlpha Cosmos, Ercohs, and Eugene Biotec, with the cooperation of BSR Korea, the government-entrusted organizing agency specialized in the public procurement sector. BSR Korea has extensive experience in preparing short- and medium-term frameworks, such as planning for emergency supplies and mid- to long-term stockpile purchases for the US federal government, state governments and major prime vendors. It has established the most optimized strategy to support SMEs in the overseas market.

CAVAC, standing for Choong Ang Vaccine Laboratories is an R&D specialized company located in Daejeon, the city of research and development. They have been developing animal vaccines since 1968 while expanding in the new market diversified B2G market instead of general B2B business.

Acquiring the KVGMP certificate for efficient advance in other countries, CAVAC is developing, manufacturing and selling safe, high-quality products. CAVAC's KVGMP-certified production facilities include mainly automatic packaging lines, vial lines, freeze dryers, bioreactors, labeling systems, and autoclaves.

CAVAC fosters employee-centered corporate culture by providing various opportunities for nurturing human resources, based on which they offer responsible and dedicated professional service with the highest level of quality, focusing on customer satisfaction. Winning the $10M Export Award from Korea International Trade Association (KITA), CAVAC has gained a high reputation from various countries and partners for its diversified export strategies and line-ups. Currently, CAVAC products have been registered in more than 20 countries.

The Korean government is establishing a framework of active support at the national level for veterinary vaccine R&D companies, such as CAVAC, to enter the overseas public procurement market. It is expected that domestic SMEs will successfully expand overseas in the animal vaccine industry.

Most CAVAC staff are veterinarians working hard on vaccine R&D by leveraging various R&D infrastructures and establishing a cooperative network with domestic and overseas institutes for joint research projects.

CAVAC is exporting their products to various countries, including Nigeria, Russia, Bahrain, UAE, Egypt, India, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Mexico, Indonesia, Jordan, Myanmar, and Pakistan the industry has high expectations for CAVAC as a company with the potential for further growth.

