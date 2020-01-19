+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
19.01.2020 18:27:00

CAULIPOWER® Celebrates Its 3rd Birthday At Winter Fancy Food Show

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just three years ago this month, CAULIPOWER® sold its first pizzas in thirty Whole Foods Markets on the West Coast. Today, thanks to national distribution in more than 25,000 stores including Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Target, Sprouts and CVS, CAULIPOWER celebrates the sale of more than thirty-six million pizzas. 

In 2017, our cauliflower-crust pizza disrupted the market and since then the company has passed a few milestones. We became the 8th best-selling frozen pizza in 2019, the #1 better-for-you pizza since 2018, and the #1 gluten-free pizza since 2017.

In the last 18 months alone, CAULIPOWER entered three new categories with the first-ever cauliflower tortillas, our bread replacement Sweet PotaTOASTs and cauliflower-coated chicken tenders. Our chicken tenders have sold more than half a million bags in their first three months in market.

"I want to say a huge thank you to our customers and community of loyal fans," said Gail Becker, Founder and CEO of CAULIPOWER. "We promised to reinvent people's favorite foods one meal hack at a time and we're not going to slow down. Who knows? We may even have another innovation or two to announce in 2020."

Commenting on growth1, Becker added, "We more than doubled in size in 2019 and we contributed2 a third of the dollar growth in the frozen pizza category even though we represent 2% of the market. Our fourth year will be bigger than our first three combined."

About CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER® is on a mission to re-invent your favorite foods, one healthy meal hack at a time. CAULIPOWER's first meal hack, cauliflower-crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 better-for-you pizza, #1 cauliflower crust pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. Founder, CEO, and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, set out to innovate the frozen food aisle and left a global executive position to launch the company in 2016. Today it remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to choose between taste, convenience, and health. CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want.

Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits OneSun, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools. Find CAULIPOWER in one of 25,000 retailers across the U.S. and Canada. Get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com or join the @CAULIPOWER community on social media.

1 Source: SPINS 2017, 2018, 2019 12 Week Data; MULO, Natural & Spec Gourmet Channels
2 Contribution Dollars calculation = Total Change in Dollars This Year vs. Last Year for the Brand Divided by Total Change in Dollars This Year vs. Last Year for the Category (Source: SPINS 2018 and 2019)

Media Contact
Julianna Bilton
Edelman
Julianna.Bilton@edelman.com
(212) 642-7762

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caulipower-celebrates-its-3rd-birthday-at-winter-fancy-food-show-300989360.html

SOURCE CAULIPOWER

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.01.20
Palladium jetzt wertvollstes börsengehandeltes Edelmetall
17.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - Wirecard mit 45% Barriere
17.01.20
SMI schnuppert wieder am Hoch
17.01.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Richtungswechsel im unteren Trendkanalbereich? / Roche – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
16.01.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Finanzexpertin: Wer jetzt verkauft, macht einen grossen Fehler
Experte rät: Anleger sollten diese "Anomalie" bei Gold & Co. im Blick behalten
Tom Lee: Bis Jahresende kann sich der Bitcoin-Kurs verdoppeln
Chinas Top-Internetaktien: Das könnte 2020 bei Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu passieren
Geberit-Aktie bricht ein: Geberit erwirtschaftet minimales Plus
Palladium jetzt wertvollstes börsengehandeltes Edelmetall
Analysten: So könnte sich 2020 das britische Pfund bewegen
QIAGEN-Aktien in New York von Übernahmespekulationen beflügelt
Chefin der Kohlekommission lehnt Braunkohle-Vereinbarung ab
Darum fällt der Euro unter 1,11 Dollar - auch zum Franken weiter unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Die Wall Street zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende wenig verändert. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag Gewinne verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;