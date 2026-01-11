Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’422 0.5%  SPI 18’503 0.5%  Dow 49’504 0.5%  DAX 25’262 0.5%  Euro 0.9316 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’997 1.6%  Gold 4’510 0.7%  Bitcoin 72’494 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8009 0.3%  Öl 63.0 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Krypto-Wissen: Was steckt eigentlich hinter Token Unlocks?
World Gold Council: So könnte sich der Goldpreis 2026 entwickeln
Krypto-Ausblick 2026: Franklin Templeton setzt auf Bitcoin und Ethereum
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Suche...
11.01.2026 02:55:21

CATL Launches Middle East's First New Energy Aftermarket Hub In Riyadh

(RTTNews) - Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited or CATL announced that it has inaugurated the Middle East's first—and currently the largest—new energy aftermarket facility outside China. The NING SERVICE Experience Center in Riyadh strengthens CATL's after-sales presence in the region and supports the Middle East's transition toward cleaner energy systems.

The launch comes as Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries advance ambitious electrification and decarbonization goals under Vision 2030 and similar national initiatives. For example, Saudi Arabia aims to transition 30% of all vehicles in Riyadh to electric by 2030, as part of a broader plan to cut emissions in the capital city by 50%. Policies also encourage the adoption of electric forklifts and promote green energy use on farms under the Saudi Green Initiative. Yet, challenges remain, including oil dependency, rising electricity demand, extreme climatic conditions, and limited charging and service infrastructure.

Strategically designed to address these obstacles, the Riyadh facility offers full-lifecycle after-sales support, cultivates local technical talent, and accelerates the deployment of advanced electrification and energy storage solutions. Spanning more than 7,000 square meters, the center integrates exhibition areas, diagnostics and maintenance zones, refurbishment facilities, training spaces, and a customer lounge. It serves both as a localized service hub and a showcase of CATL's system-level capabilities across electric mobility, energy storage, and intelligent electrification, while fostering industrial synergy across the ecosystem.

Leveraging CATL's deep R&D and manufacturing expertise, the NING SERVICE Experience Center delivers comprehensive services including battery diagnostics, repair, maintenance, rework, training, recycling, aftermarket logistics, and warehousing. Its offerings cover seven major product categories—from passenger and commercial vehicles to energy storage systems—across diverse repair scenarios, setting a new benchmark for new energy service delivery in the region.

The Riyadh center also plays a pivotal role in talent development and long-term local value creation. Through dedicated training facilities, CATL builds after-sales and technical expertise in the new energy sector, contributing to skilled employment and knowledge transfer across the Middle East. Globally, NING SERVICE operates 10 training centers totaling 2,300 square meters and has certified more than 9,700 new energy after-sales professionals in partnership with vocational institutions.

As part of its localization strategy, CATL is reinforcing infrastructure and building ecosystem partnerships. The company is in discussions with leading local industry players, including fuel network operators to provide green electricity at gas stations, infrastructure companies to electrify truck fleets, and energy firms to deploy solar-plus-storage solutions. These collaborations enhance CATL's local service capabilities and market confidence, while jointly driving the scaled adoption of new energy solutions across the Middle East.

The Riyadh opening further expands CATL's global service footprint, which already includes more than 1,200 professional service stations across 76 countries and 73 spare-parts warehouses worldwide. CATL ranks No. 1 globally in spare parts inventory stocked with 100% genuine parts, with a total warehouse area exceeding 370,000 square meters. To date, NING SERVICE has supported more than six million electric vehicles, delivering professional after-sales services for passenger vehicles, commercial fleets, and energy storage customers.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible AMD, Microsoft, Nvidia
09.01.26 Anleger halten sich zurück
09.01.26 Marktüberblick: Puma-Aktie springt
09.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Weiter aufwärts?
08.01.26 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Amrize Ltd
08.01.26 Vontobel’s Schweizer Aktienfavoriten («Top Picks») für das Jahr 2026
07.01.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum verteuert sich am Freitagabend
Strategie und Absatz im Check: Ist Tesla oder BYD die attraktivere Aktie?
TeamViewer-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Umsatzziel 2025 erreicht
Börse Zürich: SMI präsentiert sich zum Start des Montagshandels leichter
Swiss Life Aktie News: Swiss Life am Freitagmittag mit Kursverlusten
BASF Aktie News: BASF präsentiert sich am Mittag fester
EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
KW 52: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 52: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:38 GNW-News: AACSB eröffnet öffentliches Stellungnahmeverfahren zu den 2026 Global Standards for Business Education
18:34 ROUNDUP 2: Fernverkehr in Norddeutschland bis Sonntag eingeschränkt
18:24 Von der Leyen fordert Freilassung iranischer Demonstranten
17:42 Wadephul macht Stopp in Island auf dem Weg nach Washington
17:17 Ukraine: Rakete auf Charkiw, Verletzte in Slowjansk
17:10 Aktivisten: Mindestens 65 Tote nach Demonstrationen im Iran
17:10 Schah-Sohn ruft zu landesweitem Streik im Iran auf
17:10 Streit um KI: Elon Musk kritisiert britische Regierung
17:04 ROUNDUP: Fernverkehr in Norddeutschland bis Sonntag eingeschränkt
17:04 ROUNDUP/Iran: Regierung spielt Massenproteste herunter