CATL and VWCO Collaborate to Speed up Global Commercial Vehicle Electrification

SAO PAULO, Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) <300750.SZ> and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus (VWCO), one of the largest producers of trucks and buses in Latin America, have concluded a long-term strategic cooperation agreement. CATL is going to offer the comprehensive battery solutions for the electrification of VWCO, including battery development, manufacturing, as well as recycle and secondary use. According to the agreement, the partnership will be started with e-Delivery, which is VWCO's electric vehicle series as well as the first 100% electric powered light truck in Latin America. Equipped with CATL's standard LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery packs, e-Delivery 11 and 14-ton models will be launched to global market soon in 2020.

Remarkable LFP and CTP application– the latest standard CV product of CATL

The cooperated electric trucks will be applied with the latest model of standard battery pack in CATL that is specifically designed for commercial vehicles. Using the LFP chemistry system, which features exceptional long cycle life and high thermal runaway temperature of up to 800°C, the product has outstanding performance in safety and reliability. CATL battery products have been verified by more than 300 testing items such as external fires, vibration, crush, and other hazards as well as simulating lifelong working conditions to meet local standards and satisfy the requirements of different real application scenarios, and enable the IP68 level of water/dust proof capability on this standard battery pack.

By adopting the cutting edge cell–to-pack (CTP) technology, which includes more than 70 core patents, conventional module parts could be removed to increase integration efficiency from 75% to 90%, and to ultimately achieve a system energy density that as high as 160Wh/kg in this brand new product. Besides, the cooling plate is also integrated to ensure the battery pack is suitable for the hot and humid environment in Brazil. Benefit from high system energy density, lower cost, longer cycle life and better efficiency, e-Delivery with CATL battery is providing lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and better user experience for consumers.

International alliance promotes CV electrification together

The partnership is also a part of the pioneering e-Consortium, an alliance established between VWCO and selected suppliers for facilitating access to electric technology in the commercial vehicle (CV) sector. By working with VWCO and other partners in this alliance, CATL, as the only lithium-ion battery supplier, will offer advanced and reliable battery solutions to build an electrical mobility (e-mobility) ecosystem together.

"We are constantly leveraging our strong technological position and global presence through providing highly efficient and reliable battery solution to e-mobility. Beyond the success in passenger vehicle field, we keep extending the successful experience and expertise to electric trucks as well," Zhou Jia, President of CATL, said, "Cooperating with VWCO and being a part of the e-Consortium are the key elements of realizing our shared commitment in global sustainable development."

