28.06.2020 16:39:00

Catholic Trustees Elect Patrick Daly, President and Michael Bellmore, Vice-President at 90th Anniversary AGM

TORONTO, June 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA) is pleased to announce that Patrick J. Daly, Chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, was acclaimed as President of OCSTA at the Association's 90th Annual General Meeting on June 27.

"Throughout my life I have been blessed to witness the tireless work,  commitment to cause, sacrifice and goodness of those who have accepted the call to serve as locally elected Catholic School Trustees. I am honoured to represent and serve with such women and men today and united with them pledge to work to protect and promote the precious gift of publicly funded Catholic Education," said President Daly.

A former President of OCSTA, Patrick Daly is noted for his leadership in obtaining equity in education funding for all students in Ontario. The legislation behind this achievement was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada.

"During these unprecedented times in publicly funded education and in the life of our province we see people of good will coming together to overcome the challenges of our day. Over the past 90 years, in times of challenge OCSTA on behalf of its member Catholic School Boards has searched for opportunities and working with governments and other provincial associations has significantly contributed to the faith formation, academic excellence and well-being of students/children. Rooted in our faith Catholic Schools have and continue to promote the truth that all children are created equal and in the image of our loving God. They have celebrated and been strengthened by the diversity in our schools and province. In partnership with parents, parishes and dedicated teachers and other staff the OCSTA and its 29-member Catholic School boards remain committed to continuing to enable all children to realize their fullness of humanity of which Jesus Christ is the model," said President Daly.

Serving with President Daly on the OCSTA executive is Sudbury Catholic District School Board Chair, Michael Bellmore, who was elected Vice-President, and OCSTA's immediate Past-President, Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board Trustee, Beverley Eckensweiler.

"I would like to recognize and thank Past President Beverley Eckensweiler and outgoing Vice-President Michelle Griepsma for their strong leadership, tremendous service and constant Christian Witness," added President Daly.

The following trustees were appointed to the OCSTA Board of Directors for the 2020-2022 term:

Region 6 – Toronto CDSB: Trustee Nancy Crawford and Trustee Garry Tanuan
Region 7 – Dufferin-Peel CDSB: Chair Sharon Hobin and Trustee Luz del Rosario
Region 8 – York CDSB: Trustee Carol Cotton
Region 12 – Ottawa CSB: Chair Mark Mullan

The complete list of trustees on OCSTA's Board of Directors can be viewed at http://www.ocsta.on.ca/ocsta-board-of-directors.

Niagara Catholic District School Board Trustee, Leanne Prince was elected by the membership to represent OCSTA on the Board of Directors for the Canadian Catholic School Trustees' Association.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to
Grade 12.

SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.42
2.52 %
Adecco Group 44.52
1.53 %
Geberit 466.90
0.86 %
LafargeHolcim 40.65
0.67 %
UBS Group 10.75
0.51 %
Swisscom 491.40
-1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 333.50
-1.16 %
Swiss Re 71.84
-1.18 %
Swiss Life Hldg 345.60
-1.20 %
Novartis 83.17
-1.69 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

26.06.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
26.06.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Weiterer Hochlauf erwartet
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Wo die Fed die Volatilität dämpfen kann, und wo nicht
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analystin sieht weiteren Wertgaranten bei Amazon und setzt Mega-Kursziel
Bank of America hebt ihre Prognose zum Ölpreis an
Können Bitcoins schon bald bei PayPal erworben werden?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Das sind die beliebtesten Kryptos in Japan - Ripple vor Ethereum
Analyst findet nach Rally warnende Worte für Nintendo-Aktie
MCH weckt offenbar Interesse der Familie Murdoch
KW 26: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Rückzug aus Goldhandel zurück: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Warnung eines Analysten: Was für Tesla-Anleger jetzt wichtig ist

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Freitag Verluste. Der deutsche DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls im roten Bereich. Die US-amerikanischen Märkte schlossen mit kräftigen Verlusten. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB