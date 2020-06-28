Catholic Trustees Elect Patrick Daly, President and Michael Bellmore, Vice-President at 90th Anniversary AGM

TORONTO, June 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA) is pleased to announce that Patrick J. Daly, Chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, was acclaimed as President of OCSTA at the Association's 90th Annual General Meeting on June 27.

"Throughout my life I have been blessed to witness the tireless work, commitment to cause, sacrifice and goodness of those who have accepted the call to serve as locally elected Catholic School Trustees. I am honoured to represent and serve with such women and men today and united with them pledge to work to protect and promote the precious gift of publicly funded Catholic Education," said President Daly.

A former President of OCSTA, Patrick Daly is noted for his leadership in obtaining equity in education funding for all students in Ontario. The legislation behind this achievement was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada.

"During these unprecedented times in publicly funded education and in the life of our province we see people of good will coming together to overcome the challenges of our day. Over the past 90 years, in times of challenge OCSTA on behalf of its member Catholic School Boards has searched for opportunities and working with governments and other provincial associations has significantly contributed to the faith formation, academic excellence and well-being of students/children. Rooted in our faith Catholic Schools have and continue to promote the truth that all children are created equal and in the image of our loving God. They have celebrated and been strengthened by the diversity in our schools and province. In partnership with parents, parishes and dedicated teachers and other staff the OCSTA and its 29-member Catholic School boards remain committed to continuing to enable all children to realize their fullness of humanity of which Jesus Christ is the model," said President Daly.

Serving with President Daly on the OCSTA executive is Sudbury Catholic District School Board Chair, Michael Bellmore, who was elected Vice-President, and OCSTA's immediate Past-President, Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board Trustee, Beverley Eckensweiler.

"I would like to recognize and thank Past President Beverley Eckensweiler and outgoing Vice-President Michelle Griepsma for their strong leadership, tremendous service and constant Christian Witness," added President Daly.

The following trustees were appointed to the OCSTA Board of Directors for the 2020-2022 term:

Region 6 – Toronto CDSB: Trustee Nancy Crawford and Trustee Garry Tanuan

Region 7 – Dufferin-Peel CDSB: Chair Sharon Hobin and Trustee Luz del Rosario

Region 8 – York CDSB: Trustee Carol Cotton

Region 12 – Ottawa CSB: Chair Mark Mullan

The complete list of trustees on OCSTA's Board of Directors can be viewed at http://www.ocsta.on.ca/ocsta-board-of-directors.

Niagara Catholic District School Board Trustee, Leanne Prince was elected by the membership to represent OCSTA on the Board of Directors for the Canadian Catholic School Trustees' Association.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to

Grade 12.

