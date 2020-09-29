Catheter Ablation 10x More Effective in Delaying Atrial Fibrillation Progression than Drug Therapy

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosense Webster, Inc., part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies*, has published a report, Atrial Fibrillation: An APAC Guide to Patient Impact, Disease Management, and Treatment Outcomes, examining available treatment options for Atrial Fibrillation (AF) across Asia Pacific and the long-term impact on clinical, patient, and economic outcomes.

In Asia Pacific, it is estimated that 16 million people are affected by AF -- a condition characterized by an irregular and often fast heart rhythm.[1],[2] This irregular heart rhythm, known as an arrhythmia, can lead to serious health complications including blood clots and an increased risk of heart failure, stroke, and death.[3],[4] However, early detection and access to treatment can significantly improve outcomes, potentially increasing the overall quality and expectancy of the patient's life.[5]

When examining treatment options in Asia Pacific, about half of patients are unable to control their AF through antiarrhythmic drugs (AADs) alone.[6] In spite of this, it is estimated in some countries like China, fewer than 2% of eligible patients receive radiofrequency (RF) catheter ablation -- a treatment where patients are 10x less likely to develop persistent AF than AAD patients, as demonstrated by the ATrial FibrillaTion ProgrESsion Trial (ATTEST).[7]

In fact, ATTEST found that patients treated with RF catheter ablation experienced fewer arrhythmia recurrences over three years of follow-up. Patients over the age of 65 were also nearly 4x more likely to progress to persistent AF than those younger, supporting the notion of increased benefit with early treatment.[7]

Biosense Webster's latest report further affirmed the clinical and economic efficacy of catheter ablation with data showing:

Significant improvements on patients' quality of life (37% for catheter ablation vs. 18% for AADs) [8]-[11]

Up to 94% freedom from arrhythmia recurrence at one year [12]

30% fewer AF-related complications such as death, stroke, cardiac arrest, and cardiovascular hospitalization [13]

Cost-effectiveness compared to drug therapy over the long-term[14]-[16]

"AF is a serious heart problem and the second leading cause of stroke", said Dr Tachapong Ngarmukos, MD, FAPHRS, President of the Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society (APHRS). "This imposes a significant threat for patients in our region as AF can be entirely asymptomatic -- and result in more life-impacting disabilities associated with stroke. It is our responsibility as healthcare professionals to raise AF awareness amongst the general public in Asia Pacific. Learn how you can play a role by visiting GetSmartAboutAfib.net."

In a region like Asia Pacific where an estimated 72 million people are projected to have AF by 2050, it is imperative that healthcare professionals and institutions examine more cost-effective solutions for treatment. This is of particular importance with AF-related healthcare costs increasing between 1.8 to 5.6 times every ten years in the region.[17]-[19] Yet, studies show less than 4% of the general population, in countries like Japan, are aware of AF as a medical condition.[20]

"With prevalence on the rise and awareness remaining low, it is important for Biosense Webster to continue investing in the research and education of Atrial Fibrillation in Asia Pacific," said Eisuke Yamamoto, Asia Pacific Vice President of Cardiovascular & Specialty Solutions at Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies. "This is why Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies is committed to advancing catheter ablation treatment options for healthcare professionals while helping patients Get Smart About Afib."

To learn more about Atrial Fibrillation in Asia Pacific, access:

Link to 2020 APAC Treatment Report

Link to 2019 Beyond the Burden Asia Pacific Report

