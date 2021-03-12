SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’707 0.7%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1109 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’722 0.0%  Bitcoin 52’697 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9294 0.5%  Öl 69.1 -0.7% 
12.03.2021 20:54:00

Catherine Zeta-Jones To Launch Artisan Crafted Coffee Line Casa Zeta-Jones Coffee Via talkshoplive

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, March 22nd at 6:00pm ET, Academy and Tony Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones invites fans for coffee during the launch of her artisan crafted coffee line, Casa Zeta-Jones Coffee via talkshoplive. Expanding the Casa Zeta-Jones family of products, Casa Zeta-Jones Coffee was developed in partnership with some of the finest coffee roasters in the industry and sourced from a variety of select beans from all over the world to create six specialty coffee blends. 

On the heels of her successful talkshoplive show featuring her Casa Zeta-Jones makeup collection last month, Zeta-Jones will return to the platform to launch the coffee line with her fans. Guests are invited to a coffee break with Zeta-Jones LIVE, where she will highlight the blends as well as discuss inspiration behind the partnership.

To celebrate that launch, five shoppers who purchase coffee, a coffee mug or tumbler from the talkshoplive channel either prior or during the LIVE show will be selected at random to receive a coffee tumbler signed by Catherine herself.

To view Catherine's video invitation, visit: https://talkshop.live/streaming-content/5797

WHEN:

Monday, March 22nd


6:00pm ET



WHERE:

https://talkshop.live/channels/catherinezetajones 

About talkshoplive®   
talkshoplive®is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.   

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® live channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catherine-zeta-jones-to-launch-artisan-crafted-coffee-line-casa-zeta-jones-coffee-via-talkshoplive-301246579.html

SOURCE talkshoplive

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09:12 Vontobel: derimail - 3D-Druckindustrie - Neue Tracker Zertifikate auf einen Additive Manufacturing Basket
08:23 SMI legt Verschnaufpause ein
07:32 Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV
06:48 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Luft wird dünner / EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur vorbei?
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/6JUbAnG36BI

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber.

Wird es Korrekturen in den kommenden Monaten geben? Warum die Märkte in starker Abhängigkeit zur Politik stehen und es kaum noch unterbewertete Branchen gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem erklärt er, warum und ob die Tech Werte unter Druck stehen und die Inflation grösstenteils schon im Markt eingepreist ist.

Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet Rückschlag in Corona-Studie mit Actemra/RoActemra - Roche-Aktie schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Meyer Burger schreibt neunten Jahresverlust in Folge - Aktie schlussendlich höher
BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff schützt laut Studie auch vor asymptomatischer Infektion - Aktien ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Verliert die Fed die Kontrolle über den Anleihemarkt? Anleihemarkt vs. Tech-Aktien
Bayer-Chef: Monsanto-Übernahme wird jetzt Erfolge zeigen, wichtige Anhörung auf Mai verschoben - Bayer-Aktie tiefer
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI geht auf rotem Terrain aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach erneutem Rekordhoch höher -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Plus
Novartis-CEO: Spielen die Rolle, die wir aufgrund Fokussierung spielen können - Novartis-Aktie fällt letztendlich zurück
Nach Update-News: Warum genau der Kurs von IOTA so nach oben schoss
Corona-Impfstoff von Johnson & Johnson in der EU zugelassen - J&J-Aktie gewinnt
ams-Aktien schlussendlich von Spekulationen rund um Bestellungskürzungen durch Apple belastet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit