13.05.2020 04:00:00

Cathedral Energy Services Announces Director Election Results

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

CALGARY, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cathedral" / TSX: CET) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 12, 2020. A total of 11,776,970 common shares representing 23.81% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting. All the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting, as follows:

Nominee

Number

%

P. Scott MacFarlane

9,989,357

84.82%

Randy H. Pustanyk

9,989,357

84.82%

Rod Maxwell

9,989,357

84.82%

Scott Sarjeant

9,988,857

84.82%

Ian S. Brown

9,989,357

84.82%

Dale E. Tremblay

9,978,757

84.73%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cathedral"), based in Calgary, Alberta is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and operates in the U.S. under Cathedral Energy Services Inc.  The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CET".  Cathedral, is a trusted partner to North American energy companies requiring high performance directional drilling services. We work in partnership with our customers to tailor our equipment and expertise to meet their specific geographical and technical needs.  Our experience, technologies and responsive personnel enable our customers to achieve higher efficiencies and lower project costs.  For more information, visit www.cathedralenergyservices.com.

SOURCE Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 185.45
1.45 %
Lonza Grp 455.00
1.38 %
Givaudan 3’366.00
1.20 %
Geberit 439.10
1.18 %
Roche Hldg G 348.60
1.12 %
UBS Group 9.45
-0.38 %
Zurich Insur Gr 289.60
-0.41 %
Swiss Re 65.48
-0.73 %
CS Group 7.89
-0.78 %
LafargeHolcim 38.64
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz «einlocken»
12.05.20
Impfstoff rückt näher
11.05.20
Hedging opportunities using Black Sea Wheat futures
11.05.20
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.05.20
Schwache US-Jobdaten können SMI nicht stoppen
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.05.20
Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
12.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 und europäische Aktien: Fragen an unsere Fondsmanager
11.05.20
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
Dufry-Aktien nach Trading Update mit Abgaben
Wall Street fallen schlussendlich weit zurück -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX rutscht zum Handelsende unter die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Tesla startet Produktion in Kalifornien entgegen Behördenanweisung - Tesla-Aktie dreht noch ins Minus
BaFin durchleuchtet Sonderprüfungsbericht zu Wirecard - Wirecard-Aktie etwas leichter
10 Jahre später: So entwickelte sich die Tesla-Aktie seit ihrem Börsengang
Bitcoin-Kurs stürzt ab
Idorsia-Aktie mit kräftigem Gewinn: Idorsia erhält von Neurocrine Biosciences Vorauszahlungen
Swiss Life-Aktie schüttelt Verluste ab: Swiss Life erzielt wie erwartet weniger Volumen
Wer verbirgt sich hinter der Ethereum-Technologie?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street fallen schlussendlich weit zurück -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX rutscht zum Handelsende unter die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
An der Wall Street herrschte grosse Unsicherheit. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich. In Deutschland schmolzen zwischenzeitliche Gewinne dahin. In Asien ging die Tendenz am Dienstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB