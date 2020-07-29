|
CathCAD® Deflection Model for MicroCatheter Development
SAN ANTONIO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roth Technologies, LLC announces the release of a Deflection Model add-in for the CathCAD® Standard and CathCAD® Advanced software with a general availability date of July 27th, 2020. The CathCAD® Deflection Model computes the elongation and/or angle of rotation of a composite tube design when subjected to an Input Force or Moment. Computing the elongation or angle of rotation under load is important when designing a minimally invasive medical device to ensure the device does not plastically deform under a known load during device deployment.
Highlights of the Software update include the following:
- Multi-segmented designs of one to five segments are fully supported by the Software
- The Software allows the design to be placed under a Longitudinal Force and/or Moment about the Longitudinal Axis of the composite tube under development
- Outputs from the Applied Force Module include total elongation, elongation of each segment, total strain, and strain of each segment
- Outputs from the Applied Moment Module include total angular rotation, angular rotation of each segment, total shear strain, and shear strain of each segment
The CathCAD® software allows the User to model multi-layered composite tubing. The Software computes flexural (EI), longitudinal (EA), and torsional (GJ) rigidities and also includes the following additional capabilities:
- Catheter failure mode analysis including tensile strength, torque, kink radius, tube ovalization, and external pressure rating.
- All modeling results may be exported directly to Microsoft Excel
- The CathCAD® software package runs under Windows 7/8/10 operating systems and includes CathCAD® Standard, Advanced, and ML CathCAD®.
The Deflection model feature will be made available at no additional charge to existing CathCAD® licensed users and is offered to new customers under the Roth Technologies, LLC standard software licensing terms and conditions.
Since its inception in 2013 over 100,000+ catheter modeling runs have been completed by the Licensed Users of the CathCAD® software.
SOURCE CathCAD
