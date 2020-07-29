CathCAD® Deflection Model for MicroCatheter Development

SAN ANTONIO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roth Technologies, LLC announces the release of a Deflection Model add-in for the CathCAD® Standard and CathCAD® Advanced software with a general availability date of July 27th, 2020. The CathCAD® Deflection Model computes the elongation and/or angle of rotation of a composite tube design when subjected to an Input Force or Moment. Computing the elongation or angle of rotation under load is important when designing a minimally invasive medical device to ensure the device does not plastically deform under a known load during device deployment.

Highlights of the Software update include the following:

Multi-segmented designs of one to five segments are fully supported by the Software

The Software allows the design to be placed under a Longitudinal Force and/or Moment about the Longitudinal Axis of the composite tube under development

Outputs from the Applied Force Module include total elongation, elongation of each segment, total strain, and strain of each segment

Outputs from the Applied Moment Module include total angular rotation, angular rotation of each segment, total shear strain, and shear strain of each segment

The CathCAD® software allows the User to model multi-layered composite tubing. The Software computes flexural (EI), longitudinal (EA), and torsional (GJ) rigidities and also includes the following additional capabilities:

Catheter failure mode analysis including tensile strength, torque, kink radius, tube ovalization, and external pressure rating.

All modeling results may be exported directly to Microsoft Excel

The CathCAD® software package runs under Windows 7/8/10 operating systems and includes CathCAD® Standard, Advanced, and ML CathCAD®.

The Deflection model feature will be made available at no additional charge to existing CathCAD® licensed users and is offered to new customers under the Roth Technologies, LLC standard software licensing terms and conditions.

Since its inception in 2013 over 100,000+ catheter modeling runs have been completed by the Licensed Users of the CathCAD® software.

