Cathay General Bancorp Aktie [Valor: 916519 / ISIN: US1491501045]
08.07.2021 22:30:00

Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cathay General Bancorp
36.69 USD -2.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, is scheduled to announce its second quarter 2021 financial results after the markets close on Monday, July 26, 2021. 

Cathay General Bancorp (PRNewsFoto/Cathay General Bancorp) (PRNewsfoto/Cathay General Bancorp)

Cathay General Bancorp has scheduled a conference call as set forth below. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date:

Monday, July 26, 2021

Time:

3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Duration:

1 hour

Dial-In Number:

(855) 761-3186

Conference ID:

1378058

Participants should join the live conference call 5 to 10 minutes before its scheduled start.

Webcast Access: A listen-only live webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A recorded version for replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the call until July 26, 2022.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank.  Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 37 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, two in the Chicago, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-general-bancorp-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301327497.html

SOURCE Cathay General Bancorp

﻿

