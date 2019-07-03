03.07.2019 22:30:00

Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, is scheduled to announce its second quarter 2019 financial results after the markets close on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. 

Cathay General Bancorp (PRNewsFoto/Cathay General Bancorp) (PRNewsfoto/Cathay General Bancorp)

Cathay General Bancorp has scheduled a conference call as set forth below. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date:

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Time:

3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Duration:

1 hour

Dial-In Number:

(855) 761-3186

Conference ID:

5666716

Participants should join the live conference call 5 to 10 minutes before its scheduled start.

Webcast Access: A listen-only live webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A recorded version for replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the call until July 17, 2020.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 39 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com.  Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-general-bancorp-to-announce-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300879617.html

SOURCE Cathay General Bancorp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:24
Vontobel: Thematische Investments: Performance Highlights Juni 2019
10:30
DAX-Future: Rallye-Level verteidigt
10:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
08:49
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
06:16
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Zielzone in greifbarer Nähe / Sonova – Kursrückgang als Kaufchance?
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
Wie vermeintlich sichere Aktien zum Risiko werden können
CS: Philipp Wehle neuer Chef der internationalen Vermögensverwaltung - Khan wohl noch ohne neuen Arbeitgeber
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
US-Börsen gehen etwas fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Symantec-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Broadcom denkt wohl über Übernahme nach
Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Cembra-Aktie unentschlossen: Cembra beschafft sich frisches Geld für Cashgate-Akquisition - S&P senkt Rating-Ausblick
Logitech-Aktie unentschlossen: Guerrino De Luca gibt VR-Präsidium ab - Wendy Becker soll folgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
In den USA ging es zur Wochenmitte nach oben. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt wiesen am Mittwoch zm Börsenende grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die wichtigsten Märkte in Fernost verbuchten Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB