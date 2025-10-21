Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’623 -0.1%  SPI 17’361 -0.1%  Dow 46’925 0.5%  DAX 24’330 0.3%  Euro 0.9237 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’687 0.1%  Gold 4’129 -5.2%  Bitcoin 88’445 0.9%  Dollar 0.7962 0.5%  Öl 61.7 1.2% 
Cathay General Bancorp Aktie 916519 / US1491501045

21.10.2025 22:38:37

Cathay General Bancorp Q3 Profit Climbs

Cathay General Bancorp
47.10 USD 0.16%
(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $77.65 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $67.51 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $160.85 million from $154.65 million last year.

Cathay General Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77.65 Mln. vs. $67.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $160.85 Mln vs. $154.65 Mln last year.

