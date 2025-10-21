Cathay General Bancorp Aktie 916519 / US1491501045
21.10.2025 22:38:37
Cathay General Bancorp Q3 Profit Climbs
(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $77.65 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $67.51 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $160.85 million from $154.65 million last year.
Cathay General Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $77.65 Mln. vs. $67.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $160.85 Mln vs. $154.65 Mln last year.