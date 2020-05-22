22.05.2020 02:49:00

Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of thirty-one cents per common share, payable on June 12, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2020.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank.  Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com.

