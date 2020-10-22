SMI 10’021 -1.2%  SPI 12’495 -1.5%  Dow 28’211 -0.4%  DAX 12’558 -1.4%  Euro 1.0734 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’181 -1.5%  Gold 1’925 0.9%  Dollar 0.9048 -0.2%  Öl 41.7 -2.6% 
22.10.2020 01:51:00

Cathay General Bancorp Celebrates 30 Years On Nasdaq

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company of Cathay Bank, celebrated the 30th anniversary of its listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today. The occasion was marked by a virtual ringing of the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, with remote attendance by the Cathay General Bancorp board of directors and executive team.

Cathay General Bancorp today virtually rang the Nasdaq opening bell to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its Nasdaq listing.

"We have come a long way since then, achieving milestone successes which were only possible with the support of our shareholders, customers and employees. We are truly grateful for their confidence in us over many years," said Dunson K. Cheng, Executive Chairman of Cathay General Bancorp.

"Our commitment to deliver a best-in-class customer experience and maintain our focus on personalized financial services have contributed to our steady growth through the years. Our record of strength and stability is why we have earned investors' trust and customer loyalty, and remain a key player in our communities," said Chang M. Liu, President and CEO of Cathay General Bancorp and Cathay Bank.

Cathay General Bancorp went public in 1990 with $660 million in assets, seven branches in California and representative offices in Hong Kong and Taipei. Today, its assets have grown to over $19 billion, with 61 branches across its nine-state footprint, one branch in Hong Kong, as well as representative offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei.

Cathay General Bancorp was the first bank holding company founded by Chinese Americans to become publicly listed on Nasdaq. Cathay was then added as a member of the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index in 2000 and in 2005 became the first company founded by Chinese Americans to be part of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index. Cathay General Bancorp has been on Forbes' Top 20 Best Banks in America list for five years in a row.

The Cathay General Bancorp Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony can be watched at https://youtu.be/pdfpjz-d9Og

About Cathay General Bancorp
Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank.  Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com.

Contact:

Georgiana Choi


(626) 279-3519

 

(PRNewsfoto/Cathay Bank)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-general-bancorp-celebrates-30-years-on-nasdaq-301157496.html

SOURCE Cathay Bank

#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV

