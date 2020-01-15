+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
Caterpillar Announces Officer Retirement

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced today that E. Jean Savage, currently vice president of the Surface Mining & Technology Division, has elected to retire.

E. Jean Savage, vice president of Caterpillar’s Surface Mining & Technology Division, is retiring effective February 14, 2020.

Earlier today, Trinity Industries, Inc. announced that Savage, a member of the company's Board of Directors, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President, effective February 17, 2020.

"We thank Jean for her 17 years of service to Caterpillar," said Denise Johnson, Resource Industries group president. "Jean has been instrumental in delivering Caterpillar mining products and services that are focused on accelerating customer benefits in safety and productivity. We appreciate all of her contributions and wish her well in her new role at Trinity Industries."

Savage joined Caterpillar in 2002 and held numerous leadership roles in Caterpillar's Progress Rail division, before being named vice president of Advanced Components and Systems division in 2014. Savage went on to lead the Innovation and Technology division before being named vice president of Surface Mining and Technology division in 2017.

Prior to joining Caterpillar, Savage worked for 14 years at Parker Hannifin Corporation, a leader in motion and control technologies and systems, where she held a variety of manufacturing and engineering positions. In addition, Savage served nine years in the Army Reserves as a military intelligence officer.

Savage graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in engineering management from the University of Dayton.

Savage's retirement is effective February 14, 2020. A replacement will be named at a later date.

About Caterpillar:

For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2018 sales and revenues of $54.722 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caterpillar-announces-officer-retirement-300987433.html

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

;