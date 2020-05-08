+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
08.05.2020 01:41:00

Catch Up with NOW CFO's Webinar for Post-Pandemic Business Planning, "Roadmap to Recovery"

DALLAS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join NOW CFO for their hit webinar series, "Roadmap to Recovery." The series is an 8-week course designed for business owners struggling to adjust to the post-pandemic economic landscape.

NOW CFO is a “roll up our sleeves” full-service national consulting firm with a focus on outsourced, fractional, and temporary CFO, Controller, accounting service needs. For more information, visit our website at https://nowcfo.com (PRNewsfoto/NOW CFO)

Many businesses are struggling to adapt and move forward in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Join accounting and business professionals from NOW CFO as they take a hands-on approach to guiding business owners through these uncertain times.

Missed some of the live webinars? Recordings of previous "Roadmap to Recovery" installments, as well as supplementary articles and educational one-sheets can be found on NOW CFO's website.

Previous webinars have included business and financial recommendations crucial to setting businesses up for success. These include conducting breakeven analyses, establishing dynamic cashflow forecasts and getting the most out of government-subsidized funding.

The remaining weeks will be dedicated to planning for the future of a business and coming out of the pandemic stronger than ever.

NOW CFO is a full-service accounting and finance firm with locations nationwide. They offer CFO, controller, and accounting and finance support on an as-needed, fractional basis. All NOW CFO accounting and finance solutions are tailored to fit your needs.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catch-up-with-now-cfos-webinar-for-post-pandemic-business-planning-roadmap-to-recovery-301055446.html

SOURCE NOW CFO

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.32
4.02 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.80
3.21 %
Adecco Group 40.98
3.02 %
UBS Group 9.62
2.71 %
LafargeHolcim 39.15
2.41 %
Lonza Grp 440.30
0.09 %
Sika 164.25
-0.15 %
Novartis 83.18
-0.54 %
Swisscom 488.20
-0.89 %
Roche Hldg G 342.00
-1.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.05.20
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
07.05.20
SMI findet zurück in die Spur
07.05.20
Weekly Hits: Wall Street – Zwischen Zweifel und Zuversicht / Automobilindustrie – Eine Branche vor dem Neustart / Rohstoffmonitor – April 2020
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
06.05.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – May 2020
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.05.20
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger verliert "Heterojunction"-Grossauftrag
Corona-Lockdown: Schlittert Dubai in eine Wirtschaftskrise?
Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
Anleger schicken Uber-Aktie nach Milliardenminus abwärts
Ray Dalio optimistisch: Coronavirus markiert Start in eine neue Zukunft
Molecular Partners-Aktie springt hoch: Molecular Partners erzielt mit DARPin-Kandidat starke Wirkung auf Coronavirus
GoPro-Aktie hebt nachbörslich trotz schwachen Zahlen ab
Hacker wollen Stadler mit Cyberangriff auf IT-Netzwerk erpressen
Novartis-Aktie gibt frühe Gewinne ab: Novartis erhält von FDA Zulassung für Lungenkrebsmittel Tabrecta
Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- Anleger optimistisch: SMI geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX verbucht letztlich Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- Anleger optimistisch: SMI geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX verbucht letztlich Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Donnerstag leicht nach oben, der DAX legte deutlicher zu. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. In Asien konnten sich die Börsen am Donnerstag nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB