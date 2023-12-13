Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Prospector Capital a Aktie [Valor: 59086228 / ISIN: KYG7273A1215]
Catch the Future in Action: LeddarTech Unveils Its Award-Winning LeddarVision ADAS Products and Technology at CES Las Vegas 2024

Prospector Capital a
8.46 USD -16.24%
QUEBEC CITY, Canada, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech® (NASDAQ: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS and AD, is thrilled to announce its presence at CES 2024 (booth 11014 LVCC/North Hall) and to offer visitors an exclusive glimpse into the next generation of software technology and inspired products enabling ADAS and AD applications.

 LeddarTech Present at CES 2024IMMERSE YOURSELF in the future of automotive innovation with LeddarVision™, a sensor and processor-agnostic, high-performance and versatile automotive low-level sensor fusion and perception software platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model from various sensor types (camera, radar and LiDAR) and configurations.

Experience LeddarVision and L2/L3 ADAS products in action in various climates and road conditions on the LeddarTech interactive dashboard featuring:

  • **NEW** LeddarVision Surround (LVS-2+) is the surround-view premium fusion and perception stack that efficiently extends the LVF front-view product family 1VxR sensor configuration to a 5V5R configuration.
  • **Award-winning** LeddarVision Front Entry (LVF-E), a front-view fusion and perception stack for entry-level ADAS L2/L2+ highway assist and 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 featuring Texas Instruments’ TDA4VM-Q1 processor. The LVF-E achieves the lowest system cost for L2/L2+ entry-level ADAS.

RIDE ALONG LeddarCar live: Customers and analysts are invited to book a real-world on-road demonstration of LeddarTech’s LeddarVision low-level fusion and perception software technology.

Customers, analysts, investors and the media are invited to schedule a meeting with
our team at CES to learn more about LeddarTech.

"Join us as we demonstrate our groundbreaking LeddarVision automotive software solutions in the dynamic LeddarCar and unveil our cutting-edge ADAS products and technology at CES 2024,” stated Frantz Saintellemy, President, COO and incoming CEO of LeddarTech. "CES is a great opportunity for us to connect with our customers, partners, media, investors and policymakers and to showcase how our technology improves mobility and quality of life for all road users. LeddarTech’s participation at CES 2024 underscores our pivotal role in advancing the future of automotive technology, reinforcing our position as a leading player in automotive software.”

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal, Toronto and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving (AD) applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 150 patent applications (80 granted) that enhance ADAS and AD capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:
Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc. Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 daniel.aitken@LeddarTech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe9b76b7-c72b-416d-8174-2b4bfe122503


