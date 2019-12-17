Catasys Expands OnTrak-A Solution With Leading National Health Plan Into California

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) ("Catasys” or the "Company”), a leading AI and technology-enabled healthcare company, today announced the expansion of its OnTrak-A solution with a leading national health plan into California beginning January 31, 2020. This expansion ensures that eligible commercial members of the health plan in California will have access to critical behavioral healthcare to help them better manage chronic disease. This is the first of several planned OnTrak-A expansions in 2020.

Mr. Terren Peizer, Chairman and CEO of Catasys, stated, "As we continue to see the significant toll that unaddressed behavioral health conditions take on people with chronic disease, it’s paramount that we reach, engage and treat as many members as possible. That is why we are particularly thrilled to be significantly increasing our outreach pool of eligible members through this expansion, further strengthening our partnership with this plan and their employer partners. This is a testament to the improved health outcomes that OnTrak yields.”

OnTrak is a critical component of the Catasys PRETM (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform that predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that are effective and that people will follow, and engages people who aren’t getting the care they need. OnTrak is an integrated solution that incorporates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. OnTrak improves member health and delivers validated cost savings of more than 50% for enrolled members.

