+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.07.2019 14:30:00

Catasys Appoints Industry Veteran Rob Rebak to Board of Directors

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) ("Catasys” or the "Company”), a leading AI and technology-enabled healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Robert L. Rebak to its Board of Directors, replacing Mr. Richard J. Berman. The number of Board members remains at seven.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Georg Fischer AG / Logitech International SA 48130577 75.00 % 10.00 %
Apple / Intel / Microsoft 48130447 55.00 % 8.50 %
Georg Fischer AG / OC Oerlikon N / Sika AG 48130448 69.00 % 8.25 %

Mr. Terren Peizer, Chairman and CEO of Catasys, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Rob to Catasys’ Board of Directors. Rob brings 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, 20 of which have been spent leading several high-growth digital and tech-enabled health companies. Rob’s extensive industry relationships and prominence within the industry, as well as his cumulative expertise as a proven operator and strategist at companies in the behavioral healthcare space, will serve us well as we look to accelerate our growth trajectory. We wish Richard well and thank him for his significant contributions to Catasys.”

Mr. Rebak stated, "I am excited to be joining the Catasys Board at a time when the importance of identifying and treating behavioral health conditions and the associated medical consequences are vital to our healthcare system. I look forward to contributing my knowledge and industry relationships to advance the Company’s growth and objectives.”

Mr. Rebak currently serves as CEO of Forefront Telecare, a behavioral telehealth company serving seniors in rural health systems in 20 U.S. states, where he is responsible for company vision, strategy, growth, culture, and overall operating performance. He was previously President and CEO of AbleTo, a behavioral telehealth company serving adult health plan members nationwide, and Chairman and CEO of QualityHealth, a digital patient acquisition and engagement platform. Earlier in his career, Rob held commercial and leadership roles at Pfizer, Merck, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

About Catasys, Inc.

Catasys, Inc. harnesses proprietary big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human interaction, to deliver improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to health plans. Our mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible.

Catasys' integrated, technology-enabled OnTrak solution--contracted with a growing number of national and regional health plans--is designed to treat members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs.

Catasys has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.

OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social determinants of health, including loneliness. The program improves member health and delivers validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. OnTrak is available to members of several leading health plans in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Learn more at www.catasys.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Catasys Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Catasys Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 94.01
4.84 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Roche Hldg G 271.95
1.23 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 103.88
0.60 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
LafargeHolcim 49.34
0.51 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Swisscom 483.30
0.19 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 59.43
-1.05 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
ABB 18.43
-1.26 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 153.00
-1.32 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Givaudan 2'651.00
-4.16 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'422.00
-4.42 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:39
Neue Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
09:52
SMI legt gegen den Trend zu
09:40
Weekly-Hits: Dividenden & Getränkeindustrie
17.07.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
17.07.19
Vontobel: Cloud Computing: the sky is the limit
17.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Tata Motors Ltd
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Aktie gewinnt: Swatch Group erzielt im ersten Halbjahr weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Leonteq-Aktie hebt ab: Raiffeisen wird Beteiligung an Leonteq nicht abbauen
Facebooks Libra belastet: Bitcoin gerät deutlich unter Druck
Novartis-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Novartis steigert Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn deutlich
Netflix-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Netflix enttäuscht mit schwachem Nutzerwachtum
Rekordserie bekommt einen Dämpfer: US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
Polyphor stellt Phase-III-Studien mit Murepavadin ein - Aktie bricht kräftig ein
SMI im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Givaudan steigert Umsatz und Gewinne weniger als erwartet - Givaudan-Aktie knickt ein
DKSH-Aktie fällt nach Mainfirst-Verkaufsempfehlung auf Mehrjahrestief

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich uneinheitlich, dagegen notiert der deutsche Leitindex DAX in Rot. Die Märkte in Asien verbuchten am Donnerstag Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB