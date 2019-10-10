10.10.2019 14:27:00

Catapult Health Names Jorge Miranda as Chief Revenue Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult Health, a leading national provider of onsite preventive health checkups, welcomes Jorge Miranda as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Miranda's responsibilities include leading the sales team, expanding Catapult's sales efforts, and contributing to the company's marketing and business strategies.

Catapult Health (PRNewsfoto/Catapult Health)

"We are excited that Jorge has joined the Catapult Health team," said David Michel, President and CEO. "His extensive experience in building consultative sales teams and selling to both health plans and employers is perfect as we double, and then triple, our sales initiatives to keep up with market demand."

"Catapult Health leverages sophisticated proprietary technology to deliver highly-personalized preventive care," Michel continued. "We are excited to have someone leading our business development efforts who has the depth of experience in both technology and health care that Jorge has."

"I look forward to working closely with our current and future health plan partners, large national employers, and the consultants who serve them," said Miranda. "It is essential that we all work together to find the most effective solutions to the complex challenges of health care in America."

Miranda, a Texas native and graduate of the University of Houston, has almost 30 years of experience in the health care space, including roles with WebMD, IBM Watson Health, and Lightbeam Health Solutions.

About Catapult Health

Catapult Health conducts preventive care checkups at the workplace using both onsite and telehealth resources. Patients receive their blood chemistry, depression screening and other test results in real time, in consultation with a board-certified Nurse Practitioner.

Contact:

Lee Dukes


214-906-7035


lee@catapulthealth.com

 

