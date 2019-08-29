29.08.2019 18:46:00

Catan Pisco Named Best In Show at San Diego Spirits Festival

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catan Pisco has been named the winner of Best in Show and Double Gold Medals at the 11th Annual San Diego Spirits Festival. Hailed as one of the "top cocktail festivals in the United States", The San Diego Spirits Festival's Bottle Competition had over 125 entrants and the winners were judged on flavor profile, body, smoothness and balance.

Catan Pisco logo (PRNewsfoto/Catan Pisco)

"This was Catan's first cocktail competition and to earn not only Best in Show but double gold medals confirms my belief that the United States is ready for pisco," says Catan Pisco founder Catalina Gaete. "Pisco is such a versatile spirit with a rich, layered flavor profile and mouthfeel and having my recipe recognized by the San Diego Spirits festival judges is a true honor."

The Festival was held on August 24-25 at the Port Pavilion Broadway Pier and brought together industry insiders and cocktail consumers for a weekend of community, discovery and education. Following Catan's win, the Chicago-based pisco company shared samples, stories of Catan's origin in Chile and recipes for enjoying Catan at home.

"The festival's goal is to bring cocktail and culinary enthusiasts together over spirits we already know and love while introducing what's new and exciting in the industry," explains San Diego Spirits Festival founder Liz Edwards. "Catan Pisco is clearly an outstanding spirit and I am proud to announce it as this year's Best In Show!"

About Catan Pisco
Catan Pisco was created to bring the spirit of the south to its neighbors of the north. Handcrafted from organic grapes in Ovalle, Chile, Catan represents the beloved traditional spirit of Chile while making it modern and meaningful for generations to come in the United States.

Catan Pisco is available in California at Total Wine and Emilio's Beverage Warehouse; find Catan in Chicagohere.

For media inquiries, contact Nina Foley at nina@gardnermediacollective.com // 312-882-7876.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catan-pisco-named-best-in-show-at-san-diego-spirits-festival-300909275.html

SOURCE Catan Pisco

