Catalyst Announces Pricing Of IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - Catalyst Acquisition Corp. (CATLU) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10.00 per unit.

Each unit has a Class A ordinary share and one right entitling the holder thereof to receive one-seventh of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.

The shares and rights are expected to begin trading no later than the 52nd day.

The units will be listed on the Nasdaq and are expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol "CATLU" from July 28. Santander is acting as sole book-running manager.

Furthermore, the company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units at the initial public offering price to cover any over-allotments.

Once the securities consisting of units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "CATL" and "CATLR," respectively.