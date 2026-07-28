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28.07.2026 07:54:52

Catalyst Announces Pricing Of IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - Catalyst Acquisition Corp. (CATLU) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10.00 per unit.

Each unit has a Class A ordinary share and one right entitling the holder thereof to receive one-seventh of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.

The shares and rights are expected to begin trading no later than the 52nd day.

The units will be listed on the Nasdaq and are expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol "CATLU" from July 28. Santander is acting as sole book-running manager.

Furthermore, the company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units at the initial public offering price to cover any over-allotments.

Once the securities consisting of units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "CATL" and "CATLR," respectively.

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Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial

Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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✅ Howmet Aerospace

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’054.36 19.23 SJYB2U
Short 15’346.19 13.78 SYBKYU
Short 15’910.63 8.90 SQRBDU
SMI-Kurs: 14’441.05 27.07.2026 17:30:00
Long 13’848.19 19.36 SEBN5U
Long 13’540.43 13.65 SWB04U
Long 12’961.96 8.84 SE2BZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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