Catalent Biologics Completes $14 Million Commercial Packaging Expansion at its Bloomington, Indiana Facility

SOMERSET, N.J., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced the completion of its $14 million expansion to increase the biologics packaging capabilities and capacity at its Bloomington, Indiana facility.

The completed expansion adds 15,000 square feet of packaging infrastructure to the biologics and sterile manufacturing site, including five new packaging suites and a new quality control laboratory.

Catalent has developed strategic partnerships with industry leaders to bring new technologies and integrated capabilities to customers with three new state-of-the-art packaging lines, including an Optima combination syringe assembly machine, an automated Mikron auto-injector assembly machine, and a Dividella NeoTOP® x (NTX) top-load cartoner with both semi-automated and fully-automated configurations. All three high-speed lines are fully qualified and ready to provide customers faster and more flexible packaging solutions for vials, syringes, and devices with no glass-to-glass contact.

"The completion of this expansion marks a major milestone for our late-stage and commercial customers, allowing Catalent to focus on more complex device assembly and packaging needs for biologic products at higher volumes," commented Mike Riley, Region President, Biologics North America. "This state-of-the-art equipment adds to our growing network of global packaging capabilities alongside our Brussels, Belgium, and Anagni, Italy drug product manufacturing sites."

Catalent's 875,000 square-feet facility in Bloomington has deep expertise in sterile formulation and extensive biomanufacturing and drug product fill/finish capacity across liquid and lyophilized vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges.

For more information about Catalent's Bloomington facility, visit https://biologics.catalent.com/our-locations/north-america/bloomington-usa

Notes for Editors

NeoTOP® is a registered trademark of Dividella AG.

About Catalent Biologics

Catalent Biologics is a global leader in development, manufacturing and analytical services for new biological entities, cell and gene therapies, biosimilars, sterile injectables, and antibody-drug conjugates. With over 20 years of proven expertise, Catalent Biologics has worked with 600+ mAbs and 80+ proteins, produced 13 biopharmaceutical drugs using GPEx® cell line development technology, and 35+ commercially approved products. Catalent has recently acquired MaSTherCell, a technology-focused cell therapy development and manufacturing partner with expertise in autologous and allogeneic cell therapy that complements Catalent's industry-leading expertise and commercial success in gene therapy development, manufacturing and adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector production. Together, Paragon Gene Therapy and MaSTherCell have produced over 100 GMP batches across 60+ clinical and commercial programs. For more information on Catalent Biologics, visit http://www.catalent.com/biologics

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 13,500 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities, and in fiscal year 2019 generated over $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

SOURCE Catalent