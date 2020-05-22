22.05.2020 04:37:00

Casual mobile sandbox game "SUPERTANK BLITZ" now available for global pre-registration

  • Global pre-registration for Smilegate's newest casual sandbox game "SUPERTANK BLITZ" begins May 21 (Thursday)
  • Sequel to "Super Tank Rumble" with over 20 million downloads worldwide... Challenging the global market with next-level gaming quality

SEONGNAM, South Korea, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smilegate Megaport (CEO Ina Jang) announced that global pre-registration for "SUPERTANK BLITZ," a new, casual mobile sandbox game serviced by Smilegate Megaport and developed by Lumidia Games (CEO Jangho Lee), will begin on the 21st (Thursday).

Casual mobile sandbox game “SUPERTANK BLITZ” now available for global pre-registration

Pre-registration will be offered worldwide, simultaneously, through the SUPERTANK BLITZ pre-registration website (https://supertankblitz.smilegatemegaport.com/evt/202005_preregist?lang=en) and Google Play. Users who participate in pre-registration will receive a variety of in-game goods such as Gems, Super Boxes, and special issue Medals.

SUPERTANK BLITZ is the sequel to mobile sandbox game "Super Tank Rumble," which was released by Smilegate in 2017 and recorded over 20 million downloads worldwide. Chosen by Google as the most innovative game of 2017, "Super Tank Rumble" has been recognized for its original game quality.

The larger framework of the series where various parts are combined to build your very own tank and compete with other players has been maintained, while new elements have been added to character collection and emphasis has been placed on battle content for more casual enjoyment. Furthermore, the entire UI (user interface) of the Tank Assembly page has been dramatically improved, and parts organization has been simplified to enjoy more intuitive tank assembly.

The addition of character elements is the most notable change to the sequel. Users can collect and build a variety of characters through real-time battles. As the character grows, more parts are made available to create an original, powerful tank. Each character has its own distinctive tank, and the tank is provided when a new character is collected, providing a foundation for easy assembly of tanks of a wide variety.

Meanwhile, user response has been positive to the soft launch initiated ahead of global pre-registration by Smilegate on the 19th in six countries, Canada, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, and The Netherlands.

Smilegate Megaport CEO Ina Jang said, "Smilegate will continue to break new ground and develop the unconventional genre of 'casual sandbox' through SUPERTANK BLITZ," and that "we ask for your support as Smilegate aims for gamers all over the world who love games to be exposed to more diverse genres of games in order to further develop the game ecosystem in a positive direction."

Pre-registration for SUPERTANK BLITZ is available at the official pre-registration website (https://supertankblitz.smilegatemegaport.com/evt/202005_preregist).

Jiwon Hong, jwhong@smilegate.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casual-mobile-sandbox-game-supertank-blitz-now-available-for-global-pre-registration-301064138.html

SOURCE Smilegate Megaport

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 480.00
2.65 %
Alcon 59.98
2.22 %
Sika 175.85
2.21 %
Givaudan 3’478.00
2.08 %
Geberit 463.30
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 37.46
0.00 %
Roche Hldg G 347.60
-0.19 %
CieFinRichemont 54.42
-0.44 %
Nestle 104.92
-0.49 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.00
-1.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.05.20
Tectonic Shift in the US Domestic Crude Oil Grades Market
20.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
20.05.20
Vontobel: Clever investieren - statt renditelos sparen
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
20.05.20
SMI bleibt in der Spur
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
19.05.20
Schroders: Slumping economy, surging stock market- what’s going on?
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Marktstratege rät zum Aktienkauf: Hohes Angst-Level weist auf Unterbewertung hin
Depot von Warren Buffett im 1. Quartal: Schafft es Apple erneut auf Platz 1?
SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- Dow schliesst leichter -- DAX letztlich klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
Lufthansa-Aktie steigt: Lufthansa bestätigt bevorstehende Einigung um Milliarden-Rettung
easyJet nimmt im Juni wieder Flüge auf - Aktie legt zu
AstraZeneca-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: AstraZeneca will 1 Milliarde COVID-19-Impfstoffdosen herstellen - USA zahlen 1,2 Milliarden Dollar
Tesla-Aktie legt zu: Tesla lässt Klage gegen Corona-Einschränkungen fallen
Trump erwägt G7-Gipfel doch als reales Treffen
So will die Kryptowährung EOS der digitalen Währung Ethereum den Rang ablaufen
Fed-Protokoll bestätigt Krisenkurs der Fed

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- Dow schliesst leichter -- DAX letztlich klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
Am heimischen Markt wurde am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertages nicht gehandelt. In New York zeigten sich die Indizes schwächer. In Frankfurt verzeichnete der deutsche Leitindex Verluste. Die asiatischen Indizes traten zunächst auf der Stelle und entschieden sich dann jedoch für die Verlustzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB