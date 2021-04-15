Castrol® And Los Angeles Rams Team Up To Drive Change Throughout The 2021 NFL Season

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castrol and the Los Angeles Rams today announced a partnership to drive change across the greater LA region and in communities across the country. With Castrol's support, the Rams are taking actions to reduce their environmental impact through new sustainability initiatives across their operations, both at home and on the road.

With the help of Castrol, the Rams will offset carbon emission from air travel to away games throughout the entire 2021 season1 – an NFL first. Castrol and the Rams also are teaming up with Keep America Beautiful – the largest community improvement organization in the United States – to clean up waste in every city the Rams visit this season. These efforts highlight how small steps and teamwork can make a make a difference.

"The old adage goes, 'Wherever you go, leave the world better than how you found it,'" said Rams Receiver Robert Woods. "As someone who has spent nearly my whole life in California, I'm proud to be part of an organization that takes serious steps to not only clean up its own backyard, but also contribute to improving the communities we visit throughout the season."

Woods and the Rams kicked off the cleanup efforts with Castrol and Keep America Beautiful earlier this month in Los Angeles and Charlotte, the home cities of Castrol sustainability ambassadors, Woods and Roush Fenway Racing Driver Ryan Newman. In addition, cleanups will take place in Baltimore, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco and Seattle throughout the season.

"Driving change takes a team effort, and at Castrol we're pushing ourselves and our partners to look for actions that can reduce impacts on the environment," said Castrol's Vice President of Marketing Rayne Pacek. "It's exciting to bring together great organizations like the Rams, Roush Fenway Racing, and Keep America Beautiful to work together on the city clean-ups."

The initiative is part of Castrol's ongoing efforts to support its partners in achieving their lower carbon ambitions. Earlier this year, Castrol announced the first carbon neutral race team alongside Roush Fenway Racing and driver Ryan Newman. As a symbolic passing-of-the-torch and mutual sign of appreciation for sustainability, Newman welcomed Woods and the Rams (here) in a swapping of the helmets following their local cleanups with Keep America Beautiful.

"Our mission is to inspire and educate people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment," said Helen Lowman, President & CEO of Keep America Beautiful. "That's why we're thrilled to work with partners like Castrol, Roush Fenway Racing, and the Rams who are inspiring us and others to take action to improve and beautify their local communities."

For more information on how Castrol and the Rams are partnering to help drive change, visit Castrol.com/DrivingForChange or therams.com and follow the conversation on social at #DrivingForChange.

About Castrol

Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, serves consumers in over 140 countries. Our leadership brands include Castrol® GTX® — a premium conventional motor oil; Castrol® GTX® High–Mileage™ – a premium synthetic blend designed for vehicles with over 75,000 miles; the Castrol® EDGE® line of advanced full-synthetic super premium motor oils that offer unsurpassed strength and performance; as well as our range of commercial transport lubricants. Our existing portfolio of products includes some carbon neutral products, such as Castrol Vectron the world's first carbon neutral commercial vehicle engine oil defined by the BSI's PAS 2060 carbon-neutral certification standard, or launching Castrol Optigear the world's first carbon neutral gear oil for wind turbines, Castrol GTX Eco which is made with 100% re-refined base oil which meets all current industry specifications (API, SP,ILSAC, GF^) and all Castrol Edge professional products and carbon neutral. To find out more about Castrol products and programs, please call 1–888–CASTROL or visit www.castrol.com/us

About Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered three World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA. For more information, visit www.therams.com and follow the Rams' social media channels.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series Set to begin its 34th season in 2021, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and English Premier League's Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation's leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America's Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green, and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision. The organization is driven by the work and passion of nearly 700 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

1 Emissions for team travel were calculated from data provided by the LA Rams. Using US emission factors, bp calculated the resulting emissions from the LA Rams travel schedule for the season on a wells-to-wheels basis. This accounts for the production, transportation, and use of the fuel for all flights to Rams away games.

