28.07.2021 19:26:00

Castlelake Acquires Stake in Spanish Hospitality Platform Millenium Hotels Real Estate

MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake, L.P. ("Castlelake"), a global alternative investment manager with 15 years of experience investing in asset-rich opportunities, announced today that certain of its funds will acquire up to 49.9% of the shares of Millenium Hotels Real Estate, a listed real estate investment company that specializes in luxury hotel properties in Spain and Portugal (BME: MHRE). Through the transaction, Castlelake will become the primary shareholder of the company and have three seats on its board of directors. 

Castlelake's investment in MHRE builds on the firm's history of investing in Europe, where it has acquired more than 7,000 assets across 12 European countries since its founding in 2005. Castlelake's [robust/deep] experience investing in Spanish land and real estate includes the acquisition of fully-permitted land following the global financial crisis and later establishment of  Aedas Homes, which is now one of the largest Spanish housebuilders withnearly 2,000 units delivered in FY21.

"Through our investment in the Millenium platform, we aim to enable Castlelake's investors to obtain exposure to high quality assets in prime Spanish locations while opportunistically participating in the tourism sector's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Evan Carruthers, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Castlelake. "With substantial experience in the Spanish market and Europe more broadly, we believe Castlelake is uniquely positioned to support Millenium's business plan and help it achieve its strategic goals."

Javier Illán, president of Millenium Hotels Real Estate added, "Castlelake's support provides Millenium with a strong foundation on which to build momentum and maximize the creation of value for shareholders."

The Millenium portfolio is currently comprised of 10 hospitality assets across the main tourism destinations of Madrid, Alicante, Sevilla, Bilbao, Córdoba, Alcaidesa and San Sabastian, which Millenium has stated to be valued at approximately €500 million, once fully redeveloped.

About Castlelake

Castlelake, L.P. is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunistic investments in real assets, specialty finance and aviation. Founded in 2005, Castlelake manages approximately $20 billion of assets on behalf of its investors. The Castlelake team comprises more than 200 experienced professionals, including 89 investment professionals, across six offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.castlelake.com/.  

