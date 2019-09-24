24.09.2019 21:20:00

Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii Acquires Chase 'N Rainbows And Trinity Maid Company

HONOLULU, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii, a division of Castle Hospitality Group, has acquired Chase 'N Rainbows, West Maui's leading vacation rental management company, and Trinity Maid Company, a commercial laundry and vacation rental cleaning company. The joint acquisition will expand the vacation rental inventory and services provided by Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii and will further position the company as the premier vacation rental management company in Hawaii.

Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii logo

"We are excited to grow Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii with the acquisition of West Maui's largest vacation rental company and commercial cleaning company," said President and CEO Alan Mattson. "The acquisition will allow us to further increase our footprint as the leader in the Hawaii Vacation Rental marketplace with the largest single source of Hawaii-specific vacation rentals."

Chase 'N Rainbows and Trinity Maid Company have grown together over the past two decades providing a large scope of services for West Maui condominium owners. Chase 'N Rainbows maintains an inventory of over 180 vacation rentals in more than 30 properties from Lahaina to Kapalua. Trinity Maid Company currently provide cleaning services to over 350 condominiums in West Maui.

With this acquisition, Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii now offers more than 700 vacation rentals on Oahu, Hawaii Island, Kauai, Maui and Molokai. Accommodations range in size from studios to three-bedroom homes and feature a wide variety of views and price points. Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii takes advance of the power of Castle's exclusive distribution technology by offering extensive vacation rental customer reach that sets it apart from its competition and positions it at the forefront of innovation in Hawaii. Guests can view individual units, check availability, read guest reviews and book direct through the Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii website. A Hawaii-based support and service center is also available to provide unique expertise in the destination and products offered.

For more information on Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii, call (855) 807-1797 or visit www.CastleVacationRentalsHawaii.com.

About Castle Hospitality Group
Headquartered in Honolulu, Castle Hospitality Group is a hotel, resort and vacation rental management company with two brands in its portfolio, Castle Resorts & Hotels and Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii. Castle Resorts & Hotels provides comprehensive hotel and resort condominium management services, including operations, sales, digital marketing, revenue management, reservations, accounting and more, with an on-property presence. Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii is a new brand providing management of individual vacation rental properties, backed by the power of Castle's exclusive technology platform and vast distribution and customer reach. For more information, call (808) 524-0900.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castle-vacation-rentals-hawaii-acquires-chase-n-rainbows-and-trinity-maid-company-300924572.html

SOURCE Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii

