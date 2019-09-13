13.09.2019 00:35:00

Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings Announces Agreement to Acquire Fibrocell

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. ("CCP Holdings") today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Fibrocell Science, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCSC), a cell and gene therapy company focused on transformational autologous cell-based therapies for skin and connective tissue diseases.

With the resources of CCP Holdings' subsidiary,  Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals, LLC ("Castle Creek"), a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare, serious or debilitating dermatologic conditions, Fibrocell's gene therapy platform can be advanced into additional areas of high, unmet need with the potential to develop multiple, promising new therapies.

"Our current licensing and development collaboration with Fibrocell, which began in April 2019, has cemented a shared focus on delivering the first approved therapies for families who are impacted by rare dermatologic conditions like epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a chronic, painful and debilitating disease that leads to severe blistering starting early in life and can only be treated with palliative care including extensive bandaging," said Greg Wujek, Chief Executive Officer of Castle Creek. "As one company, we will be in a strong position to push forward initially with two late-stage clinical development programs targeting different types of EB with investigational gene and topical therapies, and one potential therapy for scleroderma."

EB is a rare genetic condition that leads to extremely fragile skin resulting in mild to severe blistering, skin erosion and peeling of the epidermis layers in response to minor injury. There are currently no treatment options approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for any form of EB.

Both companies have advanced investigational therapies for the treatment of multiple types of EB into late-stage clinical research. Fibrocell's lead gene therapy candidate, FCX-007, is being evaluated in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). In addition, Fibrocell is evaluating FCX-013 for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Castle Creek is committed to continuing that research and development. Castle Creek will also continue Phase 2b development of CCP-020 for epidermolysis bullosa simplex (EBS) and other forms of EB. 

"Fibrocell's unique and innovative gene therapy platform provides us with development opportunities that will strengthen the combined company as a leader for EB and other rare conditions where there are limited options for affected patients," said Dr. Mary Spellman, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Research & Development at Castle Creek. "We are truly excited about the future of the new company and the benefits we can bring to patients."

About Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.
Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings is a privately held holding company that holds and invests in companies in the orphan dermatology space.

About Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals, LLC
Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare, serious or debilitating dermatologic conditions. The company, with offices in Parsippany, New Jersey and Chicago, Illinois, is dedicated to developing and bringing novel therapies to those living with epidermolysis bullosa. For more information, visit: www.castlecreekpharma.com.

Media contact: 
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
212-253-8881
adaley@berrypr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castle-creek-pharmaceutical-holdings-announces-agreement-to-acquire-fibrocell-300917557.html

SOURCE Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12.09.19
Trump erwägt Lockerung der Iran-Sanktionen, Ölpreise verlieren deutlich
12.09.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Nestlé - Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
12.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
12.09.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
11.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Expedia Group Inc
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien von neuen Apple-Produkten beflügeln
Wall Street verabschiedet sich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
Eigener Index: JPMorgan misst mit "Volfefe" wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen Trumps Twitter-Ausfälle
Schmolz+Bickenbach mit Gewinnwarnung: Erwartungen für Betriebsgewinn deutlich gesenkt - Aktie bricht ein
Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Facebook-Währung Libra kann nur mit Finma-Bewilligung umgesetzt werden
dormakaba-Aktie unter Druck: dormakaba mit leichtem Umsatzrückgang und besserer Profitabilität
Gewinnwarnung: Lalique rutscht zum Halbjahr in die roten Zahlen - Aktie unter Druck
Romande Energie erleidet Gewinneinbruch im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
CS-Aktie höher: Credit Suisse ernennt Kinner Lakhani zum Strategie- und Entwicklungschef

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verabschiedet sich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
Die heimische Börse gab am Donnerstag leicht nach. Nach der EZB-Sitzung zeigte sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt fester. Der US-Leitindex zog an. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentieren sich uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB