Castle Biosciences to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the close of market on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tk8ypudk. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time.

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 877-282-2581 from the United States and Canada, or +1 470-495-9479 internationally, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the conference ID 2368125.

A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at www.CastleBiosciences.com from the "Investors” page.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq; www.SkinMelanoma.com) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com), with products in development for other underserved cancers, the two most advanced of which are focused on patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, and patients who have a difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesion. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are the trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005175/en/