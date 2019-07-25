+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.07.2019 03:38:00

Castle Biosciences Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Castle Biosciences, Inc. announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Castle Biosciences from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $64.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on July 25, 2019 under the symbol "CSTL." All of the common stock in the offering is being offered by Castle Biosciences. The offering is expected to close on July 29, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Castle Biosciences has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Georg Fischer AG / Logitech International SA 48130577 75.00 % 10.00 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 48130580 59.00 % 8.50 %
Adidas AG / Hermès International S.A. / LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 48130581 69.00 % 8.00 %

SVB Leerink and Baird are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. Canaccord Genuity and BTIG are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 24, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone: (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by e-mail: syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 777 East Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202, by telephone: (800) 792-2473, or by email: syndicate@rwbaird.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

24.07.19
Nicht nur im Kühlschrank, sondern auch im Depot ein Hit!
24.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Netflix, Walt Disney Co
24.07.19
Vontobel: Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mal anders
24.07.19
SMI auf Richtungssuche
24.07.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Starke Leistung der Käufer / Sonova – Neues Allzeithoch im Blick
23.07.19
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shs 0.00 0.00% Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieser Haken verhindert noch die vollständige Cannabis-Legalisierung in den USA
Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
Clariant-Aktie bricht ein: CEO Ernesto Occhiello tritt zurück - Hariolf Kottmann übernimmt
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum US-Dollar nach - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10
Lonza-Aktie mit zwischenzeitlichem Allzeithoch: Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr dank Pharma-Biotech-Geschäft
Darum kann sich der Eurokurs stabilisieren - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10
Umbau reisst Deutsche Bank noch tiefer in die Verlustzone als gedacht - Aktie sackt ab
Das sagen Analysten zu den schlechten Netflix-Quartalsergebnissen
Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX verabschiedet sich etwas fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Bobst-Aktie bricht ein: Deutlicher Gewinnrückgang im ersten Halbjahr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX verabschiedet sich etwas fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab zur Wochenmitte ab. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX verzeichnete einen leichten Gewinn. An den US-Börsen ging es am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen am Mittwoch überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB