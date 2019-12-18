<
18.12.2019 13:00:00

Castle Biosciences Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL) today announced that the Company was recently added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to the market open on Monday, December 23, 2019.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). Companies in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is evaluated semi-annually in May and November and serves as the basis for the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund (Nasdaq:IBB).

This is the most recent index to which Castle Biosciences has been added in 2019. The Company is also included in the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index.

For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, including eligibility criteria, visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq; www.SkinMelanoma.com) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com), with products in development for other underserved cancers, the two most advanced of which are focused on patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, and patients who have a difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesion. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Nachrichten zu Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shs

Analysen zu Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shs

19.08.19 Castle Biosciences Buy BTIG Research
19.08.19 Castle Biosciences Buy Canaccord Adams

Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shs

