+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
10.09.2020 04:00:00

CastingAsia: Onset of COVID-19 saw increased branding and CSR campaigns for influencer marketing in Asia

SINAGPORE, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CastingAsia, an influencer marketing business and part of AnyMind Group's entertainment technology business line, has today released a report that reveals shifts in strategies for influencer marketing campaigns by businesses in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan during COVID-19.

When COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020, there was an 85% increase in branding campaigns for influencer marketing through the CastingAsia platform, and a 130% increase in influencer marketing campaigns that focused on corporate social responsibility and public causes like social distancing and raising awareness about safety and prevention measures for the Novel Coronavirus.

The analysis of over 1,300 influencer marketing campaigns from September 2019 to August 2020 showed digital-first brands, including gaming and e-commerce businesses, activate more influencer marketing campaigns from April 2020 to June 2020, with a majority of remaining businesses resuming influencer marketing activities from July 2020 onwards.

The wide-ranging report also revealed an increase in influencer marketing campaigns on Twitter and YouTube from March 2020, despite an overall favourability for influencer marketing campaigns on Instagram (45.08% usage rate of total campaigns) throughout the one year period.

The report also outlines the best platforms for engagement rates versus influencer demographics, and analyzes the correlation between clicks to website and engagement rate on influencer marketing campaigns.

Rohit Sharma, Chief Operating Officer for AnyMind Group, said: "We're still in the early stage of influencer marketing, and constant evolution is to be expected. However, this report shows how marketers in Asia are increasingly embracing influencer marketing to remove physical and geographical borders with their customers, and we might actually be seeing just the ripples of the potential for social media influencers and influencer marketing."

CastingAsia's State of Influencer Marketing in Asia 2020 report covers 10 markets including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan, and analyzes over 170,000 influencers and influencer data points, and 1,300 campaigns run on the CastingAsia platform from September 2019 to August 2020.

About AnyMind Group

Founded in April 2016, AnyMind Group is a technology company that operates across the marketing, entertainment, HR and D2C industries. To date, AnyMind Group has raised a total funding of US$62.3 million, from investors including (but not limited to) LINE, Mirai Creation Fund, VGI, Japan Post Capital and JAFCO Asia. AnyMind Group has over 750 staff across 17 offices in 13 markets, including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China, Japan, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200511/2800056-1LOGO

SOURCE AnyMind Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 78.40
4.14 %
Givaudan 3’955.00
2.65 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.50
2.37 %
CS Group 9.91
2.14 %
UBS Group 11.30
2.08 %
Novartis 81.12
1.24 %
Lonza Grp 548.60
0.85 %
Alcon 51.16
0.59 %
The Swatch Grp 203.50
-0.25 %
CieFinRichemont 61.44
-1.44 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
09.09.20
SMI kann Anstieg erneut nicht bestätigen
08.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Geberit AG, Nestle SA
08.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
07.09.20
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé hat weiter Appetit auf grosse Zukäufe
Rally der Apple- und Tesla-Aktie: Börsenexperte verrät die wahren Gründe
Goldpreis: Ruhe vor dem Sturm?
Unberechenbares Börsenjahr - zwingt der September die Bullen zum Fall?
US-Indizes beenden Handel höher -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX klettert über 13'200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
AstraZeneca stoppt Test von Corona-Impfstoff - Aktie in Grün
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla zündet Kursrakete
Roche und Novartis müssen in Frankreich 444 Millionen Euro Bussgeld bezahlen - Aktien dennoch freundlich
Meilenstein für Tether: Bitcoin und PayPal in einem bestimmten Punkt überholt
BioNTech-Aktie klettert: EU will sich über 200 Millionen Impfstoffdosen sichern

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes beenden Handel höher -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX klettert über 13'200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Am heimischen Markt herrschte zur Wochenmitte Optimismus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich in Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich die Indizes am Mittwoch auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB