Castellum Utilizes AI to Maximize Meeting-room Efficiency at Statistics Sweden

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aided by artificial intelligence (AI), Castellum will help Statistics Sweden (SCB) review how to utilize meeting spaces and conference rooms more efficiently and effectively. The objective is to create a vastly improved working environment for 750 employees at SCB operations in Örebro.

SCB requires more efficient and effective solutions for various types of meetings. Optimal accessibility to well-planned meeting rooms will be especially significant for SCB, as the authority has decided to transition from private offices to an open floor plan design.

"Before further decisions are made about the Örebro premises, it was important for Statistics Sweden to formulate an authentic basis-for-action, including an occupancy assessment, to better determine current requirements - numbers and sizes - of meeting spaces for the new solution. That's why they turned to us for help with occupancy-measurements," says Björn Johansson, Key Account Manager at Castellum.

By installing sensors in SCB's existing conference rooms, occupancy and movements are continuously measured for two months. This provides valuable data which is analyzed to see how SCB coworkers utilize the meeting rooms. The resulting analysis will then serve as a foundation for designing new office spaces, including ideally suited meeting rooms. For example, it could be a question of how many meeting spaces are required, how they should be designed and equipped, and how big they should be.

"We run operations in Örebro and Stockholm and therefore really need efficient solutions for travel-free meetings. We also require versatile solutions for more regular meetings of different sizes, as well as for various development projects. Results from the occupancy measurements form a valuable and secure basis for designing the Örebro premises," says SCB's Acting General Director, Helen Stoye.

The AI/sensors project forms part of a larger concept operated by Castellum and goes under the umbrella term Matilda. Our primary aim is to utilize artificial intelligence when designing smarter workspaces and properties. The first step in the process entails setting sensors in rooms to increase our knowledge of how meeting rooms and office spaces are used. Carrying out this procedure means that Castellum can better advise customers on designing and adapting their premises to function as smoothly and effectively as possible. A little further on, Matilda and AI might also form the basis for several new service offers.

For further information, contact:

Björn Johansson

Key Account Manager

Castellum

+46-730-22-66-55

bjorn.johansson@castellum.se

Ulrika Hultgren

acting Head of Press Relations

Castellum

+46-738-56-73-16

ulrika.hultgren@castellum.se

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 92.7 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2019, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com.

