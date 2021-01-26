SMI 10’926 -0.1%  SPI 13’534 -0.2%  Dow 30’960 -0.1%  DAX 13’644 -1.7%  Euro 1.0777 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’553 -1.4%  Gold 1’851 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27’869 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8892 0.1%  Öl 55.6 -0.5% 
26.01.2021 08:25:00

Castellum creates tomorrow's workplaces at Västra Kungsholmen in Stockholm

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The period for public consultation of Castellum's proposal for Västra Kungsholmen expired yesterday. In addition to renovation of existing buildings, we want to create 15,000 newly produced square meters for the workplaces of the future. The investment is currently estimated at just over half a billion Swedish crowns.

"We aim to develop an attractive project with workplaces that stand out in the inner city of Stockholm", says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB.

During the last 10-15 years, Västra Kungsholmen has undergone major change, from rather frayed environments to modern properties with a nice mix of homes, offices, shops and restaurants. Together with a beautiful beach promenade, the entire area attracts increasing interest from both visitors, residents and businesses.

"Our ambition is to complete this development by transforming a very closed city block into a place characterized by pleasant street environments and activities that appeal to both residents and office workers in the area", explains Martin Bjöörn, CEO of Castellum Region Stockholm North.

Castellum's plans, which mainly concern the Hornsberg 10 property, have been on display for public consultation since 15 December. The core of the proposal is to expand and modernize the office and service operations in the neighborhood, while at the same time contribute to increased security and a positive atmosphere through more active ground floors. The service offering will create added value for both employees in the property and all residents nearby. The goal is for the building to become a service node for the entire area.

The proposal replaces all buildings except the office building along Nordenflychtsvägen. The starting point is the area's industrial heritage and the neighborhood's potential for tomorrow's stimulating workplaces, where Västra Kungsholmen emerges as one of Stockholm's inner city's most interesting areas.

"We hope to have the opportunity to use all our accumulated knowledge about office environments and workplaces to thrive in. With WELL certification we will ensure that people are put in the forefront with the best opportunities for health, well-being and help to handle everyday life puzzles. In addition, we are planning a large roof terrace with outdoor workplaces", says Martin Bjöörn.

There is no timetable yet for the start of construction as Castellum is awaiting comments from the public consultation before the detailed planning process can start.

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, phone: +46 706 947450
Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, phone: +46 706 471261

About Castellum
Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed property companies with a property value of SEK 103 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 4.4 million square metres. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.
Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3273705/1363415.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/8364/3273705/bf61789262634cea_org.jpg

Hornsberg 3 Perspektiv

https://mb.cision.com/Public/8364/3273705/beeec9c0ab0732c2_org.jpg

Hornsberg Perspektiv Entré

https://mb.cision.com/Public/8364/3273705/a7b11ba84aa3451c_org.jpg

Hornsberg Perspektiv

 

 

