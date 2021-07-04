SMI 11’965 -0.1%  SPI 15’394 0.1%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’650 0.3%  Euro 1.0926 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’084 0.1%  Gold 1’787 0.6%  Bitcoin 30’792 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9209 -0.5%  Öl 75.9 0.4% 
04.07.2021 15:23:00

Castellum acquires Finnish Kielo, with a property portfolio for approximately SEK 6.5 billion

Castellum is acquiring a Finnish property portfolio through aquering the real estate company Kielo with 22 high-quality office properties in Finland's most attractive growth centres and fastest growing university towns.

STOCKHOLM, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The acquisition is a fantastic addition to our existing Nordic platform and further consolidates our position in one of Europe's strongest markets," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB.

The portfolio consists of 22 modern and sustainable properties, most of which were built after 2000, featuring flexible office space and a wide range of services and facilities, such as conference venues and coworking areas.

The portfolio has a stable, attractive and diversified tenant composition. Of the current 314 individual tenants, the public sector, blue-chip and/or large companies account for 63% of gross rental income. The largest tenants are public institutions and well-known blue-chip companies such as AFRY, Nokia and Siemens.

The largest region is the Helsinki Metropolitan Area (HMA), which accounts for more than 40% of rental income, while the remainder is distributed between the university towns of Tampere, Turku, Jyväskylä and Lahti.

The transaction in brief: Castellum is acquiring Kielo from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and Brunswick Real Estate
Acquisition price: SEK 6.5 billion
Closing date: 7 July 2021
Rental value: approximately SEK 0.6 billion/year
Average contract duration: 3.0 years
Major tenants: AFRY, Nokia and Siemens
Lettable area: 237,000 sq.m.
Economical occupancy rate: 86%

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 03-07-202102:30 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, +46 706-94 74 50
Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46 706-47 12 61

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-acquires-finnish-kielo--with-a-property-portfolio-for-approximately-sek-6-5-billion,c3370843

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3370843/1440460.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/castellum/i/skarmklipp-kielo,c2928876

Skärmklipp Kielo

https://news.cision.com/castellum/i/skarmklipp-forvarv-kielo,c2928877

Skärmklipp Förvärv Kielo

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

02.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
02.07.21 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte unter Druck
02.07.21 SMI bleibt erneut an 12.000er-Marke hängen
02.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Bodenbildung? / EUR/USD – 50er-EMA nach unten durchbrochen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Vom Kryptobullen zum Kritiker: Nassim Taleb ermittelt den wahren Wert eines Bitcoins
Nach Titanium-Absturz: Werden Stablecoins nun stärker reguliert?
Jeremy Grantham: Das Ende des Bullenmarkts ist gekommen
Tesla-Konkurrent Xpeng mit grossen Plänen für Hongkong-Listing
KW 26: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Nach Rekordhoch im Mai: Darum kommt der Holzpreis von seinen Hochs wieder zurück
ABB bereitet anscheinend Börsengang von E-Mobilitätsgeschäft vor - ABB-Aktie schliesst stark
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Günstiger umweltfreundlicher Wasserstoff: NEL ASA kooperiert mit Howden
Eviation enthüllt das vollelektrische Serienflugzeug Alice und bereitet sich auf den Erstflug vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit