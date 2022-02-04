SMI 12’234 -1.0%  SPI 15’488 -1.2%  Dow 35’111 -1.5%  DAX 15’368 -1.6%  Euro 1.0551 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’141 -1.9%  Gold 1’806 0.1%  Bitcoin 34’952 2.4%  Dollar 0.9206 0.0%  Öl 91.4 0.3% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Cassiopea Aktie [Symbol: SKIN / Valor: 28252872]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.02.2022 07:01:14

Cassiopea announces filing for delisting of its registered shares from SIX Swiss Exchange

Cassiopea
32.00 EUR 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cassiopea S.p.A. / Key word(s): Delisting
Cassiopea announces filing for delisting of its registered shares from SIX Swiss Exchange

04-Feb-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Lainate, Italy, February 4, 2022: Cassiopea S.p.A. (SIX: SKIN) ('Cassiopea') today announced that it has filed for delisting of its registered shares from SIX Swiss Exchange ('SIX'). Cassiopea has applied for a last trading day on March 4, 2022, which is subject to the approval by SIX.

About Cassiopea
Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, particularly acne, androgenetic alopecia (or AGA) and genital warts. Cassiopea is investing in innovation that is driving scientific advancement in areas that have been largely ignored for decades. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. The Company's strategy is to leverage this expertise to optimize the commercial potential for its products with commercial partners. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com.

Contact

Cassiopea SpA

Pierpaolo Guzzo, CEO
Tel              +39 02 868 911 24 
E-mail        pguzzo@cassiopea.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Cassiopea S.p.A.
Via Cristoforo Colombo 1
20045 Lainate
Switzerland
E-mail: info@cassiopea.com
Internet: https://www.cassiopea.com/
ISIN: IT0005108359
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1276604

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1276604  04-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276604&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu Cassiopea

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten