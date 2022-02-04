Cassiopea S.p.A. / Key word(s): Delisting

Cassiopea announces filing for delisting of its registered shares from SIX Swiss Exchange



04-Feb-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Lainate, Italy, February 4, 2022: Cassiopea S.p.A. (SIX: SKIN) ('Cassiopea') today announced that it has filed for delisting of its registered shares from SIX Swiss Exchange ('SIX'). Cassiopea has applied for a last trading day on March 4, 2022, which is subject to the approval by SIX. About Cassiopea

Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, particularly acne, androgenetic alopecia (or AGA) and genital warts. Cassiopea is investing in innovation that is driving scientific advancement in areas that have been largely ignored for decades. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. The Company's strategy is to leverage this expertise to optimize the commercial potential for its products with commercial partners. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com. Contact



Cassiopea SpA Pierpaolo Guzzo, CEO

Tel +39 02 868 911 24

E-mail pguzzo@cassiopea.com

End of ad hoc announcement