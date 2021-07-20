Casio to Release PAC-MAN Collaboration Model with Fun, Retro Styling in a Digital Watch

|
20.07.2021 03:00:00
TOKYO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the A100WEPC, a collaboration model featuring the iconic PAC-MAN game that is popular around the world. The A100WEPC is based on the recent reissue of the F-100 digital watch, which was originally released in 1978.
The PAC-MAN arcade game was first released in 1980 by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. (then Namco), and it has countless fans around the world. The F-100 watch was released in 1978 and was the first Casio quartz watch in a resin case, delivering advanced functionality with a stopwatch, digital alarm, and calendar functions.
The new A100WEPC watch is based on the recently released A100 watch, which reprises the design of the original F-100, including the unique four-button front layout. The styling is designed to evoke the fun, retro look of the PAC-MAN game. The watch face features colorful pixelated PAC-MAN and ghost characters, and the center ILLUMINATOR logo is rendered using the PAC-MAN font. The face design faithfully replicates the PAC-MAN game screen, down to details like the pink line marking the exit of the nest from which the ghosts emerge. The gold-plated watch case is inspired by the color of the PAC-MAN arcade game cabinet. The top watch band is laser etched with a rendering of PAC-MAN being chased by ghosts, and the reverse scene with PAC-MAN chasing ghosts is rendered on the bottom band. The case back also features the PAC-MAN logo and icons.
The watch comes with special packaging imprinted with PAC-MAN character icons and the game score screen, to deliver the full look of the PAC-MAN game.
More information: https://www.casio-intl.com/asia/en/news/2021/0720_a100wepc/
PAC-MAN™&©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD
Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen?
Der Klimawandel ist allgegenwärtig, immer mehr grosse Unternehmen setzen sich Ziele zur Dekarbonisierung auf die Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Thomas Leys, Investment Manager bei Aberdeen Standard Investment. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Thomas Leys Einblicke, ob man bei Anlageprodukte, die sich auf ESG fokussieren, mit Abstrichen in der Rendite zu rechnen hat und auf was man insbesondere achten soll.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet tiefrot -- Corona-Talfahrt an den Börsen: SMI beendet Sitzung unter 11'900 Punkten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte zum Wochenbeginn ab. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten ebenfalls die Bären. An den US-Märkten ging es ebenfalls deutlich abwärts. Mit Verlusten präsentierten sich auch die Börsen in Fernost.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}