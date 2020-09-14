+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen! Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
14.09.2020 04:59:00

Casio to Release EDIFICE Collaboration Models with Scuderia AlphaTauri

TOKYO, Sept. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to the EDIFICE line of high-performance metal chronographs based on the brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence." The new EQB-1100AT and ECB-20AT watches are collaboration models with Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula One team, winner of the 2020 Italian GP.

EQB-1100AT／ECB-20AT

Casio had been an official partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso since 2016. The EQB-1100AT and ECB-20AT collaboration models are the first since the team changed its name to Scuderia AlphaTauri in this season. The dials feature a gradated navy blue and white color scheme, taking after the Scuderia AlphaTauri team colors and exactly the same navy blue as the EDIFICE brand color. The ECB-20AT features a navy blue case and band. Both models are inscribed with the team logo on the dial, case back, and band, part of a design that is infused with the world view of Scuderia AlphaTauri.

The EQB-1100AT features a thin 9.6 mm case and an octagonal bezel combined with carbonused extensively in motorsports. The watch can simultaneously display the time in two cities. The ECB-20AT is equipped with a Schedule Timer, with the addition of a leather band inscribed with the team logo. On both models, the face is made of scratch-resistant sapphire crystaltough enough for team mechanics.. The watches also automatically adjust the time when paired with a smartphone using a dedicated app. Both models are inscribed with the team logo on the dial, case back, and band, part of a design that is infused with the world view of Scuderia AlphaTauri. These are special collaboration models that support team members who travel around the world and need to schedule things down to the minute.

EQB-1100AT／ECB-20AT

 

EQB-1100AT／ECB-20AT

Scuderia AlphaTauri

Based in Italy, Scuderia AlphaTauri is a racing team whose roster is filled with up-and-coming young drivers. This season, the team just changed its name from Scuderia Toro Rosso. The team brings its youthful energy, racing cars powered by outstanding technological innovation, and the passionate pursuit of speed to the Formula One circuit. Believing these qualities perfectly match the EDIFICE brand concept, Casio has been an official team partner since 2016.

