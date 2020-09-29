+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
Casio to Release EDIFICE Collaboration Model with Honda Racing

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the EFS-560HR, the latest collaboration model with Honda Racing in the EDIFICE line of high-performance metal chronographs based on the brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence."

Honda Racing refers to the motor sports activities that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. pursues around the world. The company has been in the spotlight as the supplier of power units to the Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula One™ team, of which Casio is an official partner. The collaboration between Honda Racing and EDIFICE, both of which have origins in Japan, evolved from a shared dedication to leveraging high-tech capabilities in their global pursuits.

The new EFS-560HR is the fourth collaboration model with Honda Racing. The watch draws its inspiration from the race track, symbolizing the common thread between Honda's development of race-tested technologies that carry over into passenger cars and EDIFICE's development of timepiece technologies integrating suggestions from racing teams. Every last detail has been considered in designing the watch, from a special finish on the dial that resembles an asphalt racing surface, to red accents on the dial circumference and inset dials that bring to mind the curbs on a racing track.

The bezel is made from carbon fiber, which is used extensively in motorsports. To withstand the tough conditions experienced by racing mechanics, the band is covered with CORDURA™ fabric with Kevlar™ fiber inserts. The glass made from scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and solar-charging system deliver superior practicality. The dial, band, and case back are inscribed with the Honda Racing logo. The collaboration model comes in special packaging that will further excite Honda Racing fans.

 

Kevlar™ is a trademark or a registered trademark of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

EFS-560HR: https://products.edifice-watches.com/asia-mea/en/_detail/EFS-560HR-1A/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282425/EDIFICE.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282426/EDIFICE_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282427/EFS_560HR.jpg  

