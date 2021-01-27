SMI 10’950 0.2%  SPI 13’612 0.6%  Dow 30’937 -0.1%  DAX 13’871 1.7%  Euro 1.0786 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’593 1.1%  Gold 1’851 -0.3%  Bitcoin 28’736 0.0%  Dollar 0.8870 -0.1%  Öl 56.1 0.3% 
27.01.2021 05:21:00

Casio to Release DERMOCAMERA™, Allowing Dermatologists to Capture Close-up and Ordinary Shots of Affected Areas Using a Single Device

TOKYO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the upcoming release of the DZ-D100 DERMOCAMERA that allows close-up shots with the lens directly touching the skin as well as ordinary shots, all using a single camera. The new product was created based on collaborative research Casio conducted with Chiba University. At the same time, Casio will also release D'z IMAGE Viewer, a PC software application developed with Shinshu University that facilitates management of the captured images, and the lightweight DZ-S50 dermoscope, which is fitted with a wide-aperture 40.5mm diameter lens that facilitates observation of larger areas of skin and was developed with Chiba University.

DZ-S50, DZ-D100 and D’z IMAGE Viewer screen (PRNewsfoto/CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD)

In the past, when photographing lesions, it was typical to take close-up shots of the affected area using a commercial camera fitted with a special external lens, which made the camera large and heavy. In addition, taking ordinary shots took time and effort, including the need to change lenses or to use two separate cameras. 

Leveraging Casio's powerful camera technology and the knowledge of expert dermatologists, the DZ-D100 delivers exactly what dermatologists want — close-up shots to confirm the color and structure of a lesion as well as shots of the affected area, including the area around the lesion to confirm its position — all using a single compact, lightweight camera.

The DZ-D100 takes the polarized shots needed to confirm color and structure inside the skin, non-polarized shots to record the lesion on the surface of the skin, and UV* shots that clearly show the margins, including hidden spots and blurred moles with a single click of the shutter button. Because each image can be captured from the same angle, it is useful for comparison and verification.  

* UV shots use safe light with a wavelength of 405nm.

The captured images can also be automatically transferred to a PC by connecting the DZ-D100 to the D'z IMAGE Viewer image management software via Wi-Fi. Images taken with an entered ID are automatically sorted according to each ID, eliminating the need for cumbersome folder sorting. In addition, a scale can be displayed on close-up shots, allowing the size of the lesion to be confirmed on the screen, and it is also possible to measure the distance between two points such as edge to edge on the lesion using the measuring function.

The DZ-S50 dermoscope features a function that enables quick and simple one-touch switching between polarized and non-polarized light. It is also lightweight, weighing in at only about 125g, which makes it conveniently portable. Lens zoom can also be increased from the default 6x to 9x using the DSL-50M optional conversion lens, which easily attaches and detaches with built-in magnets. This allows the user to switch easily from observing larger areas of skin to small lesions.

Going forward, Casio will continue to help reduce the burden on physicians by making medical examinations more routine, looking to reach new markets with its products and services, especially areas where the threat of skin disease in particularly high, including Australia.  

Casio History in the Dermatology Field

Based on the image conversion technology Casio created in the development of digital cameras, in 2015 Casio released its free dermoscopy learning service D'z IMAGE (link: https://dz-image.casio.jp/derm/learn/?locale=en). The learning service allows medical professionals to efficiently learn about dermoscopic examinations* using image conversion functions that elucidate the structure of lesions and their blood vessel distribution. Dr. Toshitsugu Sato of Sato Dermatology Clinic says, "With just one click, you instantly get a variety of different types of enhanced dermoscopy structure images, which makes efficient study of dermoscopy possible." Casio has subsequently enhanced the content of the service, which represents a collaboration between medicine and engineering.  

Casio has been providing DERMOCAMERA and image management software in Japan since 2019, receiving feedback from research collaborators including: "The DERMOCAMERA is versatile and lightweight, just like a ninja," (Dr. Yaei Togawa of Chiba University) and, on the image management software, "The advantage is that patient images can be managed securely without the need to upload them to the cloud" (Dr. Hiroshi Koga of Shinshu University). In addition, Professor Masaru Tanaka of Tokyo Women's Medical University Medical Center East, who is an authority on dermoscopy, has commented that the DERMOCAMERA is the ideal integrated digital camera, in that it is developed specifically for dermoscopy and is light and easy to hold.

Casio is also developing a skin cancer diagnosis support system that uses artificial intelligence and will continue contributing to medical treatment in the dermatology field.

* Inspection of pigmented lesions such as skin tumors and moles with a special magnification instrument called a dermatoscope.

 

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

