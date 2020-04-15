+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
15.04.2020 09:43:00

Casio Makes Scientific Calculator Web Service and Learning Tools Free of Charge to Support Math Study during School Closures

Supporting Online Classes and Home Study for Students and Teachers Worldwide

TOKYO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today that it has now made the full PLUS suite of its ClassPad.net Web service for mathematical calculations free of charge worldwide in order to support students and teachers dealing with school closures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Normally available as a paid subscription, the PLUS suite gives users access to all of ClassPad.net's most advanced function calculation and graphing features. Casio has also made its Manager and Emulator software applications free of charge for teachers conducting online classes. Both will be free until August 31, 2020*.

*CASIO ClassPad and CASIO fx-CG500 apps (iOS/Android) only: free for six months from date of download.

 

ClassPad.net is a Web service that allows users to calculate functions, make graphs, and perform both statistical and geometric calculations. Users can freely arrange their numerical formulas, geometric figures, and graphs in the browser window. Casio is now providing the highest-grade PLUS suite free of charge--giving all users access to a computer algebra system (CAS) that can perform a wide variety of calculations based on expressions as well as other advanced features such as the ability to handwrite math input. Graphs and other data created on ClasPad.net can be saved and shared for individual learning at home and online classes.

The other offering now made free, the Casio Manager and Emulator software applications for teachers, can be used to reproduce the operations of scientific calculators on PCs. Both apps work with video conferencing tools to make it easy for students to see graphs and formulas the instructor writes on his or her screen during an online class. Even when students cannot meet in person for class due to school closures or stay-at-home orders, teachers can use these tools to teach calculation methods easily via the Web. Simply download and install the software applications from the special website below.

Free Offering Period
From April 15, 2020 through August 31, 2020*

*CASIO ClassPad and CASIO fx-CG500 apps (iOS/Android) only: free for six months from date of download.

Special Website
https://edu.casio.com/softwarelicense/aid/

Casio also has the official web site for teachers and students.
Please select your country's language from the link http://edu.casio.com/ke/links/#links.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155450/CASIO_ClassPad.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155453/CASIO_ClassPad_Manager.jpg  

