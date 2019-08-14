Casio G-SHOCK Introduces All-New Neo Tokyo Series

DOVER, N.J., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces the all-new, "Neo Tokyo" series of men's timepieces. Inspired by the colors of the futuristic metropolises of classic anime films from the 1980's, the four new watches boast blacked-out bezels with yellow, red, and blue hands as dial accents to represent the city's lights.

The series is made up of G-SHOCK's most popular digital and analog-digital models, featuring updated styles from the DW6900 , GA140 , GA700 , and GAS100 line ups.

The GA140BMC-1A boasts a large case design reflective of the new GA140 series, with an updated dial that includes an analog speed indicator sub-dial and LCD displays at both 6 and 12 o'clock. Boasting an extra-large case is the GA700BMC-1A, which comes with a front-facing LED light button and 3D bold hands to provide ease of use from day to night. Arriving in a mid-size digital model, the DW6900BMC-1A comes in one of the original G-SHOCK case shapes and has a built-in multi-function alarm and flash alert.

As the fourth timepiece and part of the Tough Solar GAS100 collection, the GAS100BMC-1A comes with the line's classic stainless steel bezel, showcasing a simple design that goes well with a wide range of fashion styles. The large case size and double Super LED light provides maximum visibility in low light conditions.

In addition, the GAS100 timepiece comes equipped with Tough Solar self-charging capabilities, ensuring its longevity.

Each watch in the series also boasts G-SHOCK technology such as:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

12/24 Hr Time Formats

The DW6900 , GA140 , and GA700 models retail for $99 each, and the GAS100 model will retail for $150, and will be available for purchase starting this September at select G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."

www.gshock.com/home.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.

