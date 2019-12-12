+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
12.12.2019 15:48:00

Casio Chosen As One Of PEPPM Pennsylvania State's Latest Audio-Visual Contractors

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a trailblazer in the digital projection space, is proud to announce that it is one of the most recent companies to become part of the PEPPM Pennsylvania State Contract. This contract enables Casio and its dealers to provide new audio-visual equipment – specifically its LampFree® projectors – to state agencies and institutions throughout the state of Pennsylvania. The PEPPM Pennsylvania State Contract joins Casio's existing roster of state contracts which includes Florida, Mississippi and New York.

Casio logo (PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.)

"At Casio, providing government agencies and the education community with tools that are innovative and affordable is our main goal," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "Being an authorized contract-holder in Pennsylvania helps us do just that and we look forward to this partnership!"

The PEPPM Pennsylvania State Contract gives Casio the ability to work with state agencies, local governments, educational institutions, and other organizations as needed. Products available under the contract include Casio's lineup of LampFree projectors which provide eco-friendly data projection. By combining a laser and LED light source to create a high-brightness, Casio's LampFree projectors are mercury-free and use up to half the amount of power per unit than other lamp-based projectors. The Company's LampFree projectors' long operating life of up to 20,000 hours and the ability to run all day in extended-use applications make them an affordable, low maintenance solution for educators. They are also equipped with a brightness control sensor that senses the ambient light in the room and automatically adjusts the projector to the optimal brightness level, reducing energy consumption when high brightness is not needed. With no lamps or filters to replace, Casio's LampFree projectors are a safer and more affordable choice for those looking to not only go green but save money at the same time.

For more information on Casio's LampFree Projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casio-chosen-as-one-of-peppm-pennsylvania-states-latest-audio-visual-contractors-300973435.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

