Casio Adds New Variations To EDIFICE Collection

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 21 , 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. announced today the latest additions to its EDIFICE timepiece collection – the ECB900DB-1C and ECB900PB-1A . Made to go from weekday meetings to weekend outings, Casio's latest EDIFICE variations offer bold new designs with smart phone connectivity. The ECB900DB-1C is outfitted with a silver stainless-steel band and black watch dial with gold accents, while the ECB900PB-1A is equipped with a comfortable, black polyurethane band and black IP case and bezel with a charcoal grey accented dial.

The new ECB900 variations can be paired to a smartphone via Bluetooth® technology and the EDIFICE Connected app . The timepieces can access the correct time in their current location and for up to 300 cities worldwide, even updating with the latest time zone and Daylight Saving Time information. The new models also feature Tough Solar technology with enhanced charging capabilities that can efficiently store energy for power as well as maintain a charge. Casio's Tough Solar technology consists of a solar panel system that converts light to electricity and eliminates the need for battery changes. It can even be charged in low or fluorescent light. After a full-charge and without further exposure to light, the timepiece has a battery life of approximately six months. Additional features include water resistance up to 100 meters, a high-brightness Double LED light, 5 multi-function alarms, 1/1000th stopwatch, speed indicator and more.

Casio's new ECB900DB-1C ($200) and ECB900PB-1A ($220) will be available at select jewelry and watch retailers nationwide, as well as casio.com this winter. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.casio.com.

About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

