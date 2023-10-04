|
04.10.2023 19:00:06
Casino Group: Update on the grace periods
Update on the grace periods (délais de grâce) relating to the senior unsecured notes issued by the Casino group
Paris, 4 October 2023
Further to the press release dated 8 September 2023, the Casino Group indicates that, regarding the senior unsecured notes issued by Casino, due 2026 and 2027, the President of the Paris Commercial Court (Président du tribunal de commerce de Paris) granted the grace periods (délais de grâce) requested by the Group in relation to such notes until the end of the conciliation proceedings.
All payment obligations in respect of these notes are suspended until the end of the conciliation proceedings.
This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.
***
