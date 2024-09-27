Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’210 0.5%  SPI 16’277 0.6%  Dow 42’175 0.6%  DAX 19’238 1.7%  Euro 0.9453 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’033 2.4%  Gold 2’666 -0.2%  Bitcoin 55’406 0.5%  Dollar 0.8463 0.0%  Öl 71.7 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
NVIDIA-Chips heiss begehrt: Saudi-Arabien plant baldigen Zugriff
Ci Com-Aktie: Ci Com erhält Aufschub zur Vorlage der Halbjahreszahlen
Tesla will FSD-Technologie in Europa und China etablieren
Warum der Franken seine Vortagesgewinne teilweise wieder abgibt
Expertin über den boomenden ETF-Markt in der Schweiz: "Wir stehen erst am Anfang"
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie Aktie [Valor: 498118 / ISIN: FR0000125585]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.09.2024 08:30:00

Casino Group: Real estate asset sales

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie
0.04 EUR 3.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Casino Group sells over €200m of commercial real estate assets to Tikehau Capital

Paris, 27 September 2024

Following the signature in June 2024 of an agreement with Tikehau Capital covering a portfolio of 30 real estate assets, Casino Group announced that on Thursday, 26 September 2024 it had finalized the sale of 26 of these, for a net selling price of over 200 million euros, excluding subsequent
earn-outs.

The sale of the remaining assets, provided for in the agreements, will be finalized in the coming weeks, once the usual conditions precedent have been lifted.

The overall portfolio comprises hypermarket and supermarket premises leased to Casino, Intermarché, Carrefour and Auchan, as well as ancillary lots within these real estate complexes, some of which offer real estate development potential.

Tikehau Capital has entrusted Casino Group with the property management of these assets for a period of 5 years.

The net proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce Casino Group's financial debt vis-à-vis the bondholders of its subsidiary Quatrim, in accordance with current documentation. The transactions carried out in the third quarter 2024 will enable the repayment in the next few days of around 206 million euros to the bondholders.

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 70 51 29

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Energy Drink Firmen, u.a.:

🥤 Coca Cola
🥤 PepsiCo
🥤 Celsius
🥤 Monster

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

26.09.24 Adipositas und seine Folgen – Ist eine Gewichtsreduktion durch Medikamente möglich?
26.09.24 Is FX Link the electronic avenue for FX swaps trading?
26.09.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Tecan Group AG
26.09.24 🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
26.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Chip-Industrie - Eine Branche im Fokus / Pharmakonzerne - Zwischen Tops und Flops
26.09.24 SMI setzt sich nach oben ab
26.09.24 Marktüberblick: SAP-Schwäche bremst DAX aus
24.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’747.45 18.78 Y4SSMU
Short 12’978.07 13.56 0SSSMU
Short 13’482.08 8.72 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’209.62 26.09.2024 17:31:24
Long 11’702.70 19.38 UCES9U
Long 11’435.52 13.72 YHUBSU
Long 10’954.85 8.85 SSRM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mutares-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Shortseller Gotham City mit schweren Anschuldigungen
Erneute Senkung: Schweizerische Notenbank SNB setzt Leitzins herab
BASF-Aktie verringert die Einbussen: BASF setzt neue Mittelfristziele und kürzt Dividende - Teilbörsengang für Agrargeschäft geplant
SNB-Leitzinssenkung im Fokus: Wall Street endet stark -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst höher als je zuvor -- Nikkei letztlich klar im Plus
Commerzbank-Aktie legt zu: Commerzbank erhöht Mittelfrist-Ziele und plant deutlich höhere Ausschüttungen- auch UBS mit Abwehrstrategie gegen UniCredit beuaftragt
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Nachmittag mit Kursverlusten
NVIDIA-Aktie mit starken Zuwächsen: Jensen Huang beendet geplante Verkäufe
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche präsentiert positive Studiendaten zu Gazyva bei Lupus Nephritis
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens tendiert am Donnerstagnachmittag fester
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger schicken Bayer am Donnerstagnachmittag ins Plus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten