27.09.2024 08:30:00
Casino Group: Real estate asset sales
Casino Group sells over €200m of commercial real estate assets to Tikehau Capital
Paris, 27 September 2024
Following the signature in June 2024 of an agreement with Tikehau Capital covering a portfolio of 30 real estate assets, Casino Group announced that on Thursday, 26 September 2024 it had finalized the sale of 26 of these, for a net selling price of over 200 million euros, excluding subsequent
earn-outs.
The sale of the remaining assets, provided for in the agreements, will be finalized in the coming weeks, once the usual conditions precedent have been lifted.
The overall portfolio comprises hypermarket and supermarket premises leased to Casino, Intermarché, Carrefour and Auchan, as well as ancillary lots within these real estate complexes, some of which offer real estate development potential.
Tikehau Capital has entrusted Casino Group with the property management of these assets for a period of 5 years.
The net proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce Casino Group's financial debt vis-à-vis the bondholders of its subsidiary Quatrim, in accordance with current documentation. The transactions carried out in the third quarter 2024 will enable the repayment in the next few days of around 206 million euros to the bondholders.
This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 70 51 29
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Communications Department
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78
