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31.03.2026 04:53:26
Casino Group FY Loss Widens
(RTTNews) - Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. or Casino Group (CGUIY.PK, Co.PA), a French mass-market retail group, reported that its net loss, group share, for fiscal year 2025 widened to 402 million euros from 295 million euros in 2024.
Loss from continuing operations attributable to the Group was 571 million euros, compared to a profit of 2.169 billion euros in 2024, which was mainly driven by the company's financial restructuring.
In 2025, consolidated net sales totaled 8.260 billion euros, representing a 0.5% increase on a like-for-like basis but a 2.5% decline overall. This performance reflects a -0.3 point calendar effect due to the leap year in 2024 and an estimated -2.7 point impact from changes to the convenience brand network.
By 2030, the Group has set ambitious financial objectives, targeting GMV (VAT included) of 15.8 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA after lease payments of 644 million euros. The plan also includes achieving additional savings of more than 150 million euros over 2029-2030 and committing to cumulative net capital expenditures of 1.7 billion euros between 2025 and 2030.
CO.PA closed at 0.1674 euros, rising 0.0134 euros or 8.70%.
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